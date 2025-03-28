After just two rounds of the F1 2025 campaign, Red Bull has opted to send Liam Lawson back to the Racing Bulls junior team.

And as the New Zealander looks to recover after a confidence-zapping experience at the start of the new season, Jos Verstappen – father of his former Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen – is rooting for him and declared Lawson “deserves” his place in Formula 1.

Liam Lawson: Will Racing Bulls return pay off?

Lawson was Red Bull’s F1 2025 pick after Sergio Perez vacated his seat, despite the 23-year-old having only contested 11 grands prix at that time across two Racing Bulls stints, first replacing an injured Daniel Ricciardo, and a year later taking his seat with Ricciardo shown the door after Singapore 2024.

But, having failed to escape Q1 in Australia and China – qualifying last for the Sprint and Grand Prix at the latter – while no points were scored, Red Bull felt a “duty of care” to their struggling driver and sent him back to the junior Racing Bulls team to continue his F1 career, as a straight swap for Yuki Tsunoda was triggered.

Reports had emerged claiming that Red Bull’s four-time World Champion Max Verstappen was not happy about the driver swap talk, that theory supported when he became one of several F1 drivers to like a post which called confirmation of Liam Lawson’s demotion “closer to bullying or a panic”.

And Max’s father Jos has now had his say, as he reacted to an Instagram post from Racing Bulls confirming Lawson’s return with a supportive message.

“I really hope you go do a fantastic job,” said Jos, before declaring: “He deserves to be in F1.”

More on Red Bull’s Liam Lawson demotion

👉 The big Red Bull question that will be answered after Lawson/Tsunoda swap

👉 Hit or miss? Rating Red Bull’s previous in-season driver swaps

After the dust settled on Red Bull’s announcement, Lawson also took to Instagram to address the decision, admitting it is a “tough” one to take.

But, focus now switches to his Racing Bulls opportunity and his first race back takes place at a venue which he knows well in the form of Suzuka, unlike Australia’s Albert Park or China’s Shanghai International Circuit.

“Being a Red Bull Racing driver has been my dream since I was a kid, it’s what I’ve worked towards my whole life,” he began.

“It’s tough, but I’m grateful for everything that’s brought me to this point. To every one of you who’s stood by me, thank you for all the support it means the world.

“Thank you Visa Cash App Racing Bulls for the warm welcome. I’m excited and ready to go to work at one of my favourite places.”

Tsunoda makes his Red Bull debut in front of his home fans at Suzuka.

Read next – Red Bull warned of ‘double problem’ not fixed by Tsunoda for Lawson swap