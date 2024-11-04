Jos Verstappen singles out ‘negative journalists from England’ after Brazil GP

Jos Verstappen had a go at “negative journalists from England”, warning them that criticism of Max Verstappen would only make him better.

The Verstappens, both father and son, are unhappy with the British Formula 1 media as they feel the Red Bull driver has been unfairly and harshly criticised over his recent antics.

Jos Verstappen: I think the whole world saw who is the very best

Verstappen came in for some stick after the United States Grand Prix when, although it was Lando Norris who was penalised, the Dutchman’s tactics at Turn 12 were questioned as he pushed his McLaren rival off the track with no intention of making the corner himself.

They were back at it again in Mexico, this time Verstappen being penalised first for forcing Norris off the track at Turn 4 and then a few corners later he was hit with another 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. In that move he dived up the inside of the Briton, pushing them both wide even though there was a wall only metres from the edge of the run-off.

Norris called it dangerous, Martin Brundle said it was “plain dangerous”, Damon Hill said he’s “not sure” Verstappen can race fairly and Johnny Herbert, well the FIA steward had a lot to say and none of it was flattering.

The conflict rumbled on into Brazil where Verstappen said “some people are just a bit biased” while his father Jos Verstappen called on the FIA to look at the stewards’ and “whether there is no appearance of a conflict of interest” as some have “more sympathy for certain drivers“.

Verstappen though, had the last word as he came from 17th place on the grid to win a wet Brazilian Grand Prix by 20 seconds, and in doing so all but sealed the World title as he extended his lead to 63 points with a maximum of 86 still in play.

Jos Verstappen couldn’t resist another dig as he celebrated his son’s first win in 11 races.

“He showed who is the best today,” he crowed to Sky Deutschland. “And I also believe he was very motivated after the negative journalists from England and the negative drivers.

“But today he showed who is the best. They think they are taking him out of his good mood, but he will only get better because of it.

“I’m very proud of what he showed today. I think the whole world saw who is the very best.”

Verstappen also had a go in jest after the Grand Prix as he spoke with the media at the FIA press conference where he was joined by Alpine team-mates Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Looking around the room, he said: “I have a quick question here. I mean, I appreciate all of you being here, but I don’t see any British press!

“[Do] They have to run to the airport, or they don’t know where the press conference is?”

Joined in laughter Gasly responded: “That’s a fair question.”

