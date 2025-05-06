Unable to stop McLaren from clinching another 1-2 result in Miami, Jos Verstappen says it is “so stupid” that the FIA didn’t clamp down on flexible front wings from race one of the F1 2025 season.

It’s fair to say Red Bull are suspicious of McLaren’s Formula 1 car, reportedly questioning everything from the front wing to the rear, and the tyres too.

Jos Verstappen: Then they have benefited from it until then

It’s the latter that’s dominated headlines in recent days after Zak Brown’s ‘tire water’ bottle dig amidst fresh reports that Red Bull are using thermal imaging cameras to capture the hot spots on the McLaren’s tyres during pit stops as they reportedly allege McLaren are using small amounts of water to cool the tyres.

Brown went as far as to entice the “one team” – Red Bull not mentioned – that “focuses on that strategy” of protesting “more than others” to protest the MCL39.

But, he told the Telegraph, it should be done in the “proper way” where a team protesting has to “make it formal, disclose where it comes from, you have to put some money down”.

McLaren’s tyre wear isn’t the only issue Red Bull have with the MCL39 as the team has also questioned the flexibility of the championship-leader’s wings – rear and front.

While the FIA clamped down on the flexibility of all of the cars’ rear wings at the very beginning of the season, motorsport’s governing body will only introduce stricter tests for the front wing at the Spanish Grand Prix.

That’s round nine of the F1 2025 championship.

And given McLaren already hold the 1-2 in the Drivers’ standings with Verstappen 32 points off the pace set by Oscar Piastri, his father Jos is concerned about what could happen in the two races before the FIA’s technical directive is implemented.

“We’ll see what happens,” he told Racexpress.

“But then suddenly there is a rule change around the wings… Then I think, ‘do that at the beginning of the year, then it’s the same for everyone’.

“But why after so many races, and then it’s no longer allowed?

“Then they have benefited from it until then.

“I think that’s so stupid, but that’s part of it, I think.”

Announcing back in January that additional front wing tests will be introduced from the Spanish GP, the FIA explained staggered process.

“This phased approach allows teams to adapt without the need to discard existing components unnecessarily,” read the statement.

“These adjustments are aimed at further refining our ability to monitor and enforce bodywork flexibility regulations, ensuring a level playing field for all competitors to promote fair and exciting racing.”

Although Red Bull team boss Christian Horner didn’t point fingers at any one team, the Briton believes the Spanish clamp down will have an “effect” on all of the teams, some more than others.

Horner told the media, including PlanetF1.com, in Miami: “I think it’ll have it, for sure it’s going to have an effect.

“Now how much it affects your competitors versus you is difficult to predict, but for sure, it’s a significant change. I mean, it’s not just a tweak.

“So it will affect all of the cars. It’s just to what quantum.”

