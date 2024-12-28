Jos Verstappen revealed he has spoken to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali about stewarding in Formula 1, and hopes to see them punish “the same for everyone.”

Son Max Verstappen received several punishments from the stewards towards the latter end of the 2024 season, notably a community service order for swearing during an FIA press conference as they exercised their right to punish drivers for misconduct.

Jos Verstappen reveals Stefano Domenicali talks over FIA stewarding changes

While the current Red Bull driver was punished with having to carry out work of public service for swearing in an official FIA setting, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was handed a hefty fine for the same infraction several races later.

This is at the root of what former Benetton and Arrows driver Jos Verstappen believes should be within the FIA’s stewarding changes, making sure there are “stricter rules” on what punishments should be within the rulebook.

Alongside that, he hopes to see a permanent set of stewards at each race that are paid, rather than the group of volunteers from within the world of motorsport that see their expenses covered as it stands.

“I did talk to Stefano Domenicali about that,” Verstappen said of the stewards to Formule1.nl. “The stewards just need to punish consistently. The same for everyone.

“Not five seconds one time and 10 seconds time penalty the next time for the same offence. And why did Max get a community service penalty for the word ‘f***’ and someone else a fine? The stewards don’t remember it all. I think there should be stricter rules in that area.

“It would help if there was a permanent pool of stewards. And no more former Formula 1 drivers either, but just people who have more distance and less interests, but who at the same time understand what the sport is about.

“With the same stewards every time, you’re also going to get more of the same decisions. So more consistency, that’s just better. It is the FIA’s turn. They need to step it up in terms of professionalism.”

When it was put to him that it is unusual for a sport as high stakes as Formula 1 to use stewards that are paid in expenses only, Verstappen agreed – believing the sport should take a leaf from the book of football and have a body of professional referees, as per their governing body, FIFA.

“Yes – choose a pool of permanent stewards and pay and value them properly,” he explained.

“Now they get a small amount to be at a race and some do it because they can use the money, but I think you need to find people who don’t depend on that at all.

“In football, you have FIFA referees, they get training and courses and are paid well. The same should happen in Formula 1, of course. In this area, the FIA can still learn a lot from FIFA.”

