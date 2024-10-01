Tuesday’s F1 news includes Jos Verstappen reigniting his row with Red Bull boss Christian Horner and a hidden message on Daniel Ricciardo’s helmet.

F1 news: Jos Verstappen vs Christian Horner, Daniel Ricciardo and more

Jos Verstappen ‘warned’ Red Bull, Christian Horner of trouble in F1 2024

Jos Verstappen has reignited his row with Christian Horner, offering a reminder that he “warned” the controversy surrounding Red Bull at the start of the F1 2024 season would have a lasting impact.

Verstappen called for Horner to resign after his son Max Verstappen took victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, claiming the Red Bull team would “explode” if the team principal remained in place.

Red Bull have since seen a number of high-profile figures, including Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, leave the team with the Milton Keynes-based outfit falling behind McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship having failed to win any of the last eight races.

Verstappen Sr has said he knew all this would happen with “too many people” leaving the team and the current situation at Red Bull “not good.”

Daniel Ricciardo message to Helmut Marko unearthed after Christian Horner reveal

Christian Horner has revealed that Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko was keen to replace Daniel Ricciardo as long ago as the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

And an image of Ricciardo’s helmet from that weekend has revealed that the Australian was aware of the scrutiny surrounding his seat, with Ricciardo scrawling a handwritten message on his helmet that read: “NOT WITHOUT A FIGHT.”

Ricciardo was finally dropped by the Red Bull VCARB team last week, with Liam Lawson partnering Yuki Tsunoda for the final six races of the F1 2024 season.

The eight-time race winner previously ran with a handwritten note on his helmet at the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, where McLaren boss Zak Brown openly doubted the future of his underperforming driver for the first time.

Ricciardo, who was released at the end of that season, responded by scrawling the acronym ‘FEA’ (f**k ’em all) on the back of his helmet at the principality.

Christian Horner leaves door open to Daniel Ricciardo return after ‘very clear’ offer

Christian Horner appears to have left the door open to a potential Daniel Ricciardo comeback, hinting a return could be considered if Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez both “don’t get the job done.”

PlanetF1.com revealed last week that Ricciardo has been offered the chance to maintain his ties to Red Bull via an ambassadorial role, with Horner making it “very clear” that the team want him to remain on board in some capacity.

The Red Bull boss went on to tease that Ricciardo could still find his way back to an F1 race, remarking that “no one really knows” what may happen in the future.

Guenther Steiner reflects on Lewis Hamilton Abu Dhabi 2021 heartbreak

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has claimed Lewis Hamilton would now be an eight-time World Champion if the late FIA race director Charlie Whiting had overseen the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth title in highly controversial circumstances at Abu Dhabi 2021 after FIA race director Michael Masi failed to implement F1’s Safety Car rules correctly.

Steiner, who was in charge of Haas at the time, has described the 2021 title decider as “a s**t show of biblical proportions” and claimed Whiting would never have made such a glaring regulatory mistake.

Max Verstappen expected to serve grid penalty before F1 2024 is out

Max Verstappen may have to serve another engine-related grid penalty before the F1 2024 season is out, it has been claimed.

The reigning three-time World Champion is currently nursing a 52-point lead over Lando Norris ahead of the final six races, with former F1 driver Christijan Albers convinced another grid drop is to come Verstappen’s way.

Albers, who 46 F1 starts for the Minardi and Midland/Spyker teams between 2005 and 2007, believes Verstappen will elect to take a penalty in Brazil.

