Juan Manuel Correa has been transferred to the UK to continue his recovery from the horror crash at Spa, remaining in intensive care.

The 20-year-old underwent successful surgery after sustaining fractures to both legs and also suffering spinal injuries in a fatal accident that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert.

Correa had remained under supervision at an intensive care unit in Liege, but has now been flown to UK to continue his recovery process.

“Juan Manuel Correa will be transferred today (to) a specialised ICU located in the United Kingdom,” the latest official statement read after being published on Tuesday evening.

“He will continue his recovery process in the care of a specialist team of physicians.”

Another update is set to be provided in due course and we continue to send our best wishes to Correa and his family during this extremely difficult time.

