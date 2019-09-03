Correa remains in intensive care unit

A further update on Juan Manuel Correa’s condition has been provided following the horrific crash in the F2 feature race at Spa.

Correa, who suffered leg fractures and a spinal injury in Saturday’s fatal F2 crash with Anthoine Hubert succumbing to his injuries, was placed in intensive care ‘for at least 24 hours’ after lengthy surgery.

The decision has been made for him to remain there for further observation and tests. He also remains in a stable condition.

‘Juan Manuel Correa remains in the intensive care unit at the CHU Liege Hospital in Belgium,’ an official statement read.

‘Doctors have decided to keep him there for a while to perform some additional tests and monitor his injuries and status closely. His current health situation is unchanged, and he remains in stable condition.

‘More information will be provided as it becomes available.’

The FIA has launched an official investigation into the tragic accident.

