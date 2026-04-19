A host of memorabilia and personal items of Formula 1 legend, Juan Manuel Fangio, is set to head to auction in Monaco next weekend.

The first five-time World Champion in the sport, the Argentinian held that accolade for decades until it his tally was matched by Michael Schumacher in 2002.

Juan Manuel Fangio memorabilia set for Monaco auction

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The seminal driver in early Formula 1, Fangio was the sport’s dominant driver as he won his five titles while racing for four different teams, always seeking the best possible machinery as he sought success.

Two cars he drove are also the two most expensive Formula 1 cars ever sold at auction, with only two Mercedes W196R models having ever been made available for sale, the Stromlinienwagen (Streamliner) model from 1954 having sold for a record £42.7million in 2025.

Next weekend, Fangio’s family has made a selection of his personal items available to auction house RM Sotheby’s, which will be made available for sale.

Collector’s items such as a selection of his rotary club badges, his Argentinian passport from 1955, his personal tool kit and racing trousers will all be on sale.

Alongside that, sporting pieces such as Fangio’s winner’s trophy from the 1957 12 Hours of Sebring will also be on sale.

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Predicted to be the most expensive of Fangio’s collection will be an Omega Trésor watch, due to sell for between €12,000 and €22,000, presented to him for winning the first Venezuelan Grand Prix in sports cars in 1955, with Fangio having enjoyed an eclectic racing career alongside Formula 1.

He is also said to have continued to wear the watch until his death in 1995, with his family having provided a letter of authenticity for the piece. He was also seen wearing the same watch while presenting Ayrton Senna with the winner’s trophy at the 1993 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The pieces from the Argentinian great are part of a wider auction in Monaco next Saturday (April 25th), with Formula 1 car chassis such as a Ferrari 312 T3 from 1978 set to go up for sale, alongside a former Jordan show car, a spare Ferrari 642 chassis from the 1991 season, as well as a Fittipaldi F6/A from the 1979 season, which was raced exclusively by Emerson Fittipaldi himself.

Also going under the hammer next Saturday will be the Toleman TG183B model piloted by Senna in his first four races in Formula 1, with a price range expected between the €2.8m and €3.8m mark.

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