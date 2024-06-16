Although Mercedes went through a dominant period in F1, Juan Pablo Montoya says they at least gave fans the “competition” they wanted as there was no number one or two driver.

At Red Bull, who are on course for a third successive double this season, it is a different story with Max Verstappen the clear number one over Sergio Perez.

Juan Pablo Montoya: Essentially what we want is competition

This season Verstappen is once again the driver to beat with the Dutchman already up to six wins, his tally double that of the other 19 drivers combined.

While Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have all won races, one surprise omission from the list of race winners is Verstappen’s team-mate Perez.

Despite being in the best car on the grid, although it is fair to say Red Bull’s rivals have closed the gap, the Mexican driver has failed to match his team-mate’s results with his best showing a hat-trick of P2.

Verstappen’s reign is nothing new in Formula 1 with Mercedes winning seven doubles on the trot from 2014 to 2020 with Hamilton taking six Drivers’ Championship titles.

But the difference there, says Montoya, is that Mercedes gave “both” cars the opportunity, it was just that Hamilton was faster than his team-mates.

“It’s the same as when Lewis Hamilton won every race, although he still had a competitive team-mate,” the former McLaren driver told formule1.nl.

“Mercedes consciously chose to be competitive with both cars, Red Bull clearly has a different strategy.

“As a team, I can imagine that it provides peace internally – on a sporting level – but from a fan perspective you most likely prefer Mercedes’ approach.

“At least then you still had battle and drama on the track between the two Mercedes. This way it is much more difficult and challenging to successfully run a team.”

Pressed on there being a ‘hierarchy’ at Red Bull with one driver, Verstappen, favoured, Montoya replied: “Exactly. At Mercedes there was not a number one car and a number two car.

“They always managed to make both cars competitive and the best proof is Nico Rosberg, who even became World Champion alongside Lewis. And Valtteri Bottas has also won many races.

“And look, where are they now? Have they forgotten how to race? And did Max suddenly learn it?

“Nonsense of course, this is just the nature of the sport. But essentially what we want is competition. An intense battle for the title.”

