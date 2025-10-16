After a great deal of speculation, Mercedes announced on the eve of the United States Grand Prix that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli had put pen to paper on new contracts.

The Mercedes futures of both drivers had looked all but safe ever since the summer, when Max Verstappen re-affirmed his Red Bull commitment after fresh interest from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. But, as seven-time F1 grand prix winner Juan Pablo Montoya assessed the Russell and Antonelli pairing, he is left pondering whether Mercedes even needs Verstappen now.

Do Mercedes need Max Verstappen?

Mercedes announced on Wednesday, ahead of the United States Grand Prix, that both drivers, Russell and Antonelli, had signed new deals to remain with the team.

PlanetF1.com understands that Russell’s new Mercedes contract is a multi-year deal.

Russell’s stock has only continued to rise at a rapid rate throughout F1 2025. He claimed a second win of the season last time out in Singapore, delivering a cool, calm and collected drive to victory ahead of Verstappen.

Russell’s new deal silences the rumour mill which had been sparked into overdrive by the extended wait. There will be no shock departure from the team, and after Singapore, Montoya asked the burning question of whether Mercedes even needs to keep space open for Verstappen anymore.

“The way George is driving, do they really need Max?” Montoya pondered when speaking with a gambling platform. “And if they do, are they really going to get rid of George?”

Antonelli’s contract is suggested to be only a season extension for F1 2026, which in theory, could leave him vulnerable should Verstappen come back on the market. His exit clause which sparked the talk of a Mercedes move earlier in the year, could become a more realistic threat to Red Bull if the team does not make a strong start with the new regulations.

Montoya believes Antonelli would be the driver vulnerable if Mercedes did continue to pursue Verstappen, and was ultimately successful. But again, the former Williams and McLaren driver is asking himself whether Mercedes dropping Antonelli for Verstappen would be worthwhile.

After a challenging spell in the middle of his rookie season, Antonelli has returned to form in recent rounds. He crossed the line fifth in Singapore, following his P4 in Baku.

“Well would it be Kimi then because he’s a favourite child almost?” Montoya continued. “But the favourite child is finishing 20 or 30 seconds behind.

“He did a really good job in the last race. That’s the tough part. Antonelli’s doing a much better job and he’s mature and everything’s coming together, but George keeps stepping up. And winning.

“It’s forcing the hand of Toto to say, ‘If I want Max, I need to get rid of Kimi.’

“That would be the scenario. Kimi is doing a good job too so do they really need Max?”

More reaction from PlanetF1.com

👉 Why George Russell’s new Mercedes contract is the platform for a title tilt

👉 Ranked: Every F1 2025 driver by their career decisions made so far

Wolff made his satisfaction in the Russell and Antonelli pairing quite clear when new deals for both were announced.

“Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if,” he said. “We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I’m pleased we have done that.

“George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing and we’re excited to continue our journey together. Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the Constructors’, and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1.”

Read next: George Russell makes F1 ‘contracts’ admission amid ‘personality misunderstood’ claim