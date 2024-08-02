Former F1 star Juan Pablo Montoya returns to NASCAR with Michael Jordan’s team

Former F1 star Juan Pablo Montoya is set to make yet another appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series scene, this time with the 23XI team run by racer Denny Hamlin and basketball star Michael Jordan.

He may be 48 years old, but Montoya doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon — and he’ll certainly hope to be one of the quickest in the field at Watkins Glen in September.

Juan Pablo Montoya returns to NASCAR

To say that Juan Pablo Montoya has been successful in every discipline he’s ever touched wouldn’t be an understatement. The Colombian driver has won the Indy 500, an IndyCar title, multiple Formula 1 and NASCAR events, the 24 Hours of Daytona, and an IMSA championship — among other accolades, such as Rookie of the Year.

Though Montoya has stepped back from full-time competition, he still makes the occasional outing behind the wheel — and his next will come this September at Watkins Glen.

He’ll be piloting the No. 50 machine from 23XI Racing at the upcoming road course event — his first race in the NASCAR Cup Series in a decade.

Montoya’s presence is primarily thanks to Mobil 1. The oil sponsor has been celebrating its 50th anniversary in style by signing one-off drivers to compete at different racing events, including Kamui Kobayashi at Circuit of The Americas and Corey Heim at Nashville Superspeedway.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a Cup car and racing at Watkins Glen – a track I really enjoy and had the chance to experience earlier in my career,” Montoya said in a statement.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the Mobil 1 team’s remarkable legacy in racing and be recognized for my contributions to motorsports.

“The Mobil 1 brand was one of my first sponsors when I started racing, so to represent the brand again as they celebrate this milestone will be so special.

“I’m also excited to work with 23XI and experience what the team is building.”

Part of what makes Montoya’s one-off so critical, though, is the fact that he’ll be competing with 23XI (pronounced twenty-three eleven).

The team is co-owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and Hall of Fame basketball player Michael Jordan. It debuted at the 2021 Daytona 500, and the team has been growing ever since.

23XI is one of a growing number of celebrity owned and operated teams in the NASCAR Cup Series, with the other being Trackhouse Racing, which is co-owned by pop star Pitbull.

Michael Jordan’s investment has been huge for the 23XI team and for NASCAR as a whole. His name has attracted a bevy of sponsorships and has also brought the sport of stock car racing to newer, younger audiences who may have never actually considered watching NASCAR previously.



Earlier this year, the 23XI Racing team debuted its new home base, called Airspeed, which Denny Hamlin stated was inspired by the Mercedes Formula 1 team headquarters in Brackley.

The goal of the facility is to serve as a race shop, a hub for fans to engage with the team, and a home for the crew members working there.

Montoya’s one-off for 23XI will certainly be another boost to an outfit that has impressed well into its fourth year of active Cup Series competition.

