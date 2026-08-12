Aston Martin could have an all-new line-up in 2028 as Juan Pablo Montoya has predicted Lance Stroll “will” leave with Fernando Alonso if the squad does not improve its car.

Although a lot of questions have been asked about Alonso’s future in Formula 1 with his Aston Martin contract expiring at the end of this season, the 45-year-old is understood to want to stay. At least for another season.

Prediction Lance Stroll could leave Aston Martin after 2027

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Alonso has previously stated that he will make a decision about his future, and whether he continues racing in 2027, after the summer break. He also explained that Aston Martin’s competitiveness will not be a factor in his decision. Instead, he’ll base it on his enjoyment of Formula 1.

That’s encouraging for Aston Martin team principal and managing technical partner Adrian Newey given the team’s struggles in the first half of the campaign.

Aston Martin began the 2026 regulation set on the back foot, and while Newey’s 16-part Hungarian Grand Prix showed signs of encouragement, neither Alonso nor Stroll was able to score a point in Budapest.

Further upgrades to the AMR26 are expected in the second half of the season, while Aston Martin’s engine partner Honda will also introduce a revised power unit at the Dutch Grand Prix when F1’s summer break ends.

But while Newey is “pretty confident” that Alonso will re-sign for 2027. Stroll, meanwhile, is all but a shoo-in to remain for 2027.

The Canadian is the son of the team’s owner and has a contract for “and beyond”, to put it simply.

But while both racers are predicted to continue with Aston Martin next season, it could be all change come 2028.

Montoya reckons there will come a time when Stroll decides enough is enough if he’s still racing at the very back of the field. And that decision could be made as early as next year if Aston Martin doesn’t improve.

“Stroll will leave if the car doesn’t improve,” Montoya said as per F1Maximaal.

“If the car is not better next year, I think Aston Martin will have two free seats [in 2028].

“Everyone hopes that Adrian Newey and Honda will make sure that the car is good. Stroll has been driving in Formula 1 for many years now. If he really doesn’t see that the situation is going to get better, how much longer does he want to keep doing this?”

“Sooner or later, an Aston Martin without Lance Stroll is going to happen,” he added. “Maybe next year, maybe the year after that.”

The former driver does, however, believe Newey’s B-spec AMR26, with its 16 new parts, may have made all the difference in the team’s forecast.

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Although the drivers didn’t score in Hungary, Alonso made it into Q2 while Stroll finished the Grand Prix in 13th place, one position ahead of his teammate.

“But as I said,” Montoya continued, “I think that race in Hungary has breathed new life into them.

“It was kind of like they were suddenly like, ‘Hey, wait a minute, this is starting to get interesting again’.”

Stroll has yet to score a point this season, while Alonso has just one, putting Aston Martin P10 on the Constructors’ Championship.

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