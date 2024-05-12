Seven-time F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya says Max Verstappen would be “stupid” and “crazy” to leave Red Bull, pondering whether a frustrated Jos Verstappen could be steering him that way?

Following the off-track tensions which blighted Red Bull earlier in the year, Max’s future with the team was called into question, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff looking to take advantage by making his strong desire to sign the three-time World Champion very clear.

Is ‘p*ssed’ Jos Verstappen pushing Max Verstappen to Red Bull exit?

Max’s father Jos was not shy to voice his opinion during that turbulent time for Red Bull, at one stage calling for team principal Christian Horner – the subject of an internal Red Bull GmbH investigation into his behaviour which was dismissed – to leave the team.

Such squabbles have cooled in recent months, though Max to Mercedes talk continues to circulate, as Formula 1 prepares to head into a new era from 2026 when the chassis and power unit regulations are overhauled.

However, Montoya can see zero logic to Max walking away from Red Bull, theorising that Jos is perhaps still not a happy bunny and pushing for it.

“I really don’t [see Verstappen leaving], I think he would be stupid if he did,” Montoya told RacingNews365.

“Max has everybody talking: ‘Oh, he is going to leave Red Bull’, and you go, ‘Why would you leave Red Bull if they’re winning everything?’

“Unless you are not there for the right reason, you will leave, but if you are there for the right reason, you wouldn’t touch it.

“Maybe Jos is p*ssed and wants to drive Max away, it could be, but honestly, he is in the right situation right now, and it would be crazy to go.

“With me, it was the same thing, I put myself where I felt I needed to be and was happy with the decisions I was making.”

The shock exit of Red Bull’s design chief Adrian Newey served as a fresh spark to Max exit talk, though in response, he continued the trend of failing to firmly commit his future to the team, saying Newey’s exit did not impact his own Red Bull tenure “at the moment”.

“Not at the moment,” Max replied when asked if Newey’s departure impacts his Red Bull future?

“I think people in the press, they’re making up a lot of things at the moment, because they don’t understand how the roles were in the team.

“But of course, like I said before, I cannot deny that I would have preferred him to stay, just for how he is as a person, his knowledge. And of course, what he will bring to potentially another team if he wants to join.

“Besides that, I trust that the people that we have, they are incredibly good at what they do.”

Verstappen sits atop the Drivers’ Championship as he chases a fourth title in a row, his tally of 136 points putting him 33 ahead of closest rival and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

