Max Verstappen gave a brutally blunt response to Juan Pablo Montoya suggesting that Formula 1 should suspend him over his past criticism of the F1 2026 regulations.

Martin Brundle caught up with Montoya following Verstappen’s comments, the Dutchman questioning why Formula 1 associates itself with Montoya, the outspoken seven-time race winner, who Verstappen says talks “rubbish” to stay “relevant”. Reacting to a disgruntled Verstappen, Montoya quipped whether that was “anything new?”

Juan Pablo Montoya addresses Max Verstappen criticism

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The spat between Verstappen and Montoya revolves around the new F1 regulations. Verstappen is not a fan, and has been critical. Montoya is a supporter of this formula.

Verstappen has lobbed descriptions such as “anti-racing” and “Mario Kart” at the F1 2026 regs. He went as far as to hint at considering leaving the sport after the 2026 season.

Verstappen has spoken positively about the agreed proposal to shift the electrical versus internal combustion power ratio for F1 2027. Whether this can be put into action, to make the split 60 per cent in favour of internal combustion, remains to be seen.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Sky F1’s Martin Brundle, during his iconic ‘grid walk’ segment, came across Montoya.

Brundle told Montoya that he had upset the Verstappens. To that, Montoya replied: “Anything new there?”

The war of words between the pair can be traced back to Montoya’s recent comments on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast.

Montoya had suggested that Formula 1 should “park” Verstappen over his criticism of the new regulations. He also suggested Super Licence penalty points for drivers criticising the rules.

Verstappen, four times a world champion, took a dim view of those comments from Montoya.

“I can’t really be bothered with someone who talks so much rubbish,” Verstappen said of Montoya in a De Telegraaf interview.

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“I just don’t understand why people like that are paid by Formula 1 management, because he sometimes works for them. Surely you don’t want someone like that in the paddock, spouting so much nonsense?

“I think it’s a case of: ‘I’ll say something different from everyone else, then I’ll be relevant.'”

Verstappen secured his first podium of this era at the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, where he crossed the line P3 behind victor Kimi Antonelli, and Lewis Hamilton in second.

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