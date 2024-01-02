Juliana Nalu: Who is Lewis Hamilton’s rumoured new girlfriend?

Lewis Hamilton has been linked with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, after the pair were spotted at a party together in her home country during the New Year’s celebrations.

Hamilton, who earlier this year was linked with pop singer Shakira after her split with footballer Gerard Piqué, was spotted together with Nalu in the coastal north-eastern resort of Transcoso in Brazil, Nalu’s home country.

Pictures and videos of Hamilton with Nalu went viral on social media over the weekend, with the pair not hesitant to appear in public side by side – although there were no public displays of affection.

Who is Juliana Nalu, the model apparently dating Lewis Hamilton?

25-year-old Juliana Nalu is a Brazilian model, born in Rio de Janeiro, who previously dated disgraced musician Kanye West, as well as being rumoured as dating musician Diplo.

Nalu, whose extensive modelling portfolio includes work with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line, as well as Lounge and Alo, boasts 940 thousand followers on Instagram and is represented by international modelling agency Elite Model World.

Nalu’s links to Hamilton go back as far as January when the seven-time World Champion was training in Antarctica. An Instagram reel shared by Olympic snowboarder Shaun White showed Hamilton in a hot tub, with an unidentified woman beside him – eagle-eyed fans were able to identify it as Nalu’s, with the Brazilian confirmed to have been in Antarctica at the same time.

Nalu would then appear at the Miami Grand Prix in May, in which Hamilton was competing.

In the most recent pictures, taken on New Year’s Eve in Brazil, The pair appeared alongside each other in multiple videos and pictures and were surrounded by bodyguards – both appeared happy and relaxed as they smiled and greeted onlookers.

Nalu is the latest celebrity to have been linked to Hamilton’s dating life – the British driver has previously been romantically linked to Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow, Barbara Palvin, and OnlyFans model Janet Guzman.

