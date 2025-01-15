Jürgen Klopp is keen to pick Max Verstappen’s brain to learn the secret to his success as the German coach takes on a new position as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer.

Last year Red Bull announced that former Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz boss Klopp had been appointed into a newly-created role, working with Red Bull’s soccer clubs around the world.

‘How can Max Verstappen be fully focused at that speed?’

But while Klopp has essentially taken up what he calls an “advisory role”, the 57-year-old acknowledges that there is still a lot for him to learn.

And one person he could learn something from is Red Bull’s four-time Formula 1 World Champion Verstappen.

The Dutchman overcame immense pressure in 2021 to win his first World title in a wheel-to-wheel battle with Lewis Hamilton, one that was decided on the very last lap of the season, while last season he had to hold off a challenge from Lando Norris.

That too saw the protagonists go at it wheel-to-wheel with Verstappen telling Marca after the season that even in the more controversial moments, he always knew what he was doing.

Max Verstappen’s impact on Formula 1

👉 Revealed: The three rules introduced by the FIA because of Max Verstappen

👉 Max Verstappen v. The World: How the Red Bull driver stacks up against his teammates

“I’m in full control of what I’m doing,” he said. “I’m in full control of what I’m executing on the track. Sometimes you need to do everything you can to win.”

“I hate losing,” he added. “I can recognise when someone does a better job, but it’s still not nice to lose.”

Klopp is hoping to sit down with the Dutchman to understand his mentality.

“There are so many things to talk about!” Klopp told the official Red Bull website. “Not just how focused he is, but all kinds of things.

“It’s really crazy. I would love to spend time with him to understand how he can do that under the threat of 300 miles an hour in a car and still be at his absolute best mindset.

“Super interesting.”

He added in a press conference: “How can Max Verstappen be fully focused at that speed? I’d love to know. Give me that info and I’ll try to take it into football.”

Verstappen was quizzed on Klopp’s new Red Bull role when it was first announced last year, the reigning World Champion praising the 57-year-old’s signing.

“I knew already for quite a long time that they were talking and it was close to being signed,” Verstappen told Sky Sports. “I think it’s great.

“Red Bull is investing a lot also in football with the teams they have and there is a lot of talent that has come through already.

“With someone like Jurgen in charge from the top, he has a lot of experience, and he has managed a lot of great clubs. It’s great for the whole organisation.”

Read next: Villeneuve targets Max Verstappen in Lewis Hamilton F1 exit scenario