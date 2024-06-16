Terminated Red Bull junior driver speaks out following axe

Just a few months after being signed to the Red Bull junior programme, Kacper Sztuka’s support from the F1 giant has been axed.

Kacper Sztuka was signed to the Red Bull junior driver programme in November 2023, following wins in Italian Formula 4 and Formula Winter Series where he raced with US Racing.

Kacper Sztuka: Junior programme terminated by Red Bull

Just seven months later, the 18-year-old has taken to social media to confirm that his support from Red Bull has ended following the termination of his contract with the team.

Racing in Formula 3 with MP Motorsport, Sztuka lies in 19th in the driver standings. His best result and only points finish after four rounds was fifth place in the Imola sprint race last month.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Sztuka released a statement in Polish to confirm his contract with Red Bull has come to an end, but he intends to be able to see out his season with MP Motorsport in Formula 3.

“I wanted to share with you information about my development and further performances in Formula 3 this season,” he said.

“In recent weeks, the contract with Red Bull’s junior programme was terminated at the initiative of the partner.

“Until the end of the cooperation, my starts, functioning in the team and the progress I made was positively assessed by all people working directly with me.

“Thank you very much to everyone who has been involved in the project that I have been a part of since November 2023.

“The above decision does not affect the assessment of the MP Motorsport team and our starting plans. In the 2024 season, thanks to the support of my sponsors, I intend to compete in all remaining rounds of the FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship and continue to develop as a driver both on and off the track.

“My determination to be the fastest, win and one day race against the best drivers in the world remains unchanged. Thank you for all your words of support. We are entering the final stage of preparations for the race in Barcelona. See you on the track!”

Over the last 12 months, Sztuka has been sponsored by long-time Robert Kubica backer PKN Orlen, with Sztuka signed to the Akademii Orlen line-up.

Red Bull continues with three drivers on their books in the Formula 3 category, with Arvid Lindblad, signed in 2021, as well as Tim Tramnitz and Oliver Goethe (signed 2023).

