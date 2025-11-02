WRC Champion ready to ‘get my ass kicked’ as maiden F2 test concludes

Kalle Rovanpera has completed his first official test behind the wheel of an F2 machine as he starts his journey into professional single-seater racing.

The two-time World Rally Champion has embarked upon a personal quest to conquer another discipline of motorsport as he’s swapped into the world of single-seaters after rising to the top of rallying.

Kalle Rovanpera completes first F2 test

Just a few short weeks since announcing his intention to pursue a new career challenge in single-seaters, Rovanpera headed along to the Jerez circuit in the south of Spain to carry out his first official test behind the wheel of a single-seater.

While the two-time WRC champion has driven single-seaters before, such as at an event with Red Bull in Austria last year, the outings were intended as promotional rather than being with an eye towards performance.

That was not the case for his Jerez test though, with Rovanpera set loose in a Hitech F2 car for his first official test of his new driving programme.

While no laptimes from the outing have been released, sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that the Finn performed above the baseline expectations that had been set for the maiden outing.

It was the first time Rovanpera had got behind the wheel of a real-life F2 car after getting to grips with the concept through recent simulator outings.

“First F2 test done!” he wrote on social media.

“Can be quite happy with the test days. We got some valuable seat time and finally real feeling with the car!

“Next week it’s time for Rally Japan!”

Having won three rallies so far this year, the 25-year-old can still make it a third title in four years if results go his way in the final two rallies of the year in Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Rovanpera will then retire from the WRC that he has made his own in recent year in order to begin a professional racing career in Super Formula, driving for Hong Kong-based Team KCMG.

The Japanese category, which is not part of the FIA’s eco-system, is the single-seater category closest in performance to Formula 1.

Alongside this, Rovanpera will continue testing F2 machinery with the intent of a racing season in F2 in 2027 as he aims to accumulate the Super Licence points that could lead to an F1 career by the time he reaches his late 20s.

“I’m practically starting from zero, so I’m behind a lot of others in the beginning. I know that,” Rovanpera told Finland’s MTV3.

“I’m mentally prepared to get my ass kicked in the beginning and that’s how it should be. If that didn’t happen, it would be a little weird.

“I like this challenge. I look forward to pushing myself forward when I start with a clean slate. It will be interesting when I get to learn new skills.”

In his announcement last month, Rovanpera made it clear that he is targeting “the highest level of circuit racing” and thanked the ongoing support from Toyota Gazoo Racing, with whom he drives in rallying, as he stays under contract with the Japanese manufacturer on a long-term deal.

“I understand that this move is surprising, bold, and very ambitious,” he said.

“Some might even think it doesn’t make sense, but I’ve been craving and working towards this for a while now.

“I’m fortunate and grateful for having been part of the Toyota family throughout my adult career. Big thank you to TGR for their continuous support and for having the confidence and commitment to enable my new career path.

“I’m excited to share that I’ll be racing in Super Formula in 2026 and, in addition, preparing myself to race in Formula 2 in 2027.

“Yes, we are heading into the unknown, but TGR and I have big confidence in me and in the plan we have carefully crafted. I’m super motivated to get started and work really hard to achieve our goals to rewrite history.”

Rovanpera’s audacious career switch has caught the attention of his compatriot Mika Salo, who raced in Japanese Formula 3000, the precursor to Formula Nippon and Super Formula.

“I’m quite surprised that he’s going to drive it,” Salo said.

“It’s a really big challenge. It’s not easy to jump into a formula car from the rally side. Track cars, GT cars are quite different from formulas. It’s a completely different world.”

