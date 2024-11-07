As one Finn leaves Formula 1 another could be knocking on its door after Finnish sensation Kalle Rovanpera impressed during a one-off Red Bull test at the Red Bull Ring.

The 24-year-old, who this year dovetailed his World Rally Championship commitments for Toyota Gazoo Racing with a drive for RedAnt Racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup, has already shown himself to be a star behind the wheel but what could he do in an F1 car.

Kalle Rovanpera drove the Red Bull RB8

His RedAnt team manager Marc Goossens believed he know the answer to that question when he told The Race earlier this season: “I guarantee you, you put him in any given car – you put him in a Formula 1 car now, he’ll be fast in it.

“That takes a different approach, it’s a completely different package, but you have him do that, he’ll be fast.”

Rovanpera was given the opportunity to back up Goossens’ claim when he got behind the wheel of a Red Bull RB8 at the Red Bull Ring.

Although Red Bull haven’t released any details about the Finn’s run, Rovanpera called it a “great day” out.

Adjusting to single-seater equipment with a run in a Formula 4 car followed by a Formula Renault 3.5 machinery, he laid down the laps in Red Bull’s championship-winning RB8.

“It was a great day, I got to drive three different formula cars. I got quite a few laps in and, of course, the F1 was something I had been looking forward to for a long time, so it was really cool to finally get to drive it. The day went well, and I was left with very good feelings,” he said as per Motorsport.com.

“The biggest differences between rally and F1 are obviously that a rally car moves a lot more from the body – F1 is a bit like a karting car, it doesn’t move much from its suspension, but it has an incredible amount of grip – and of course, F1 has a huge amount of downforce, which allows you to drive much faster in corners. It’s also physically quite different.

“There’s a lot more lateral G-force, the car stops much more and turns more – it feels very different to the driver, there are a lot more G-forces and the car has an incredible amount of grip.

“Indeed, the first time you sit in there, it feels quite different than in a rally car – you also sit in such a different position that it feels quite different – but it was really cool to get to feel it today.”

As for whether a career in single-seaters, perhaps even F1, awaits the Finnish race driver, Rovanpera coyly said last year: “You will have to see what will happen.”

Red Bull are the only team with seats unconfirmed for next season but already they have four names pencilled in for two seats; Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson for Red Bull and Franco Colapinto and Isack Hadjar for VCARB.

