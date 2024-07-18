Karun Chandhok has apologised to Sergio Perez’s fans over how a moment at the Goodwood Festival of Speed was interpreted.

Taking to social media, the Sky F1 broadcaster issued a message to explain his intention when he appeared alongside the Red Bull drivers, including Sergio Perez, for an interview at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Karun Chandhok issues apology for Sergio Perez moment

Red Bull went big for last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, with the F1 team bringing along plenty of its old machinery for demonstration runs up the hill as it celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were amongst those present for demonstration runs, and the trio appeared alongside Chandhok for an interview at the front of Goodwood House.

Speaking about the prospects of taking part in the RAC Tourist Trophy, Verstappen told Chandhok that he’d be up for doing it: “Maybe together with Daniel, it’d be good fun in one car,” before the Dutch driver gave his former Red Bull teammate the side eye.

“Oh, you two could be teammates!” Chandhok replied before the camera zoomed out to show Sergio Perez standing right beside the duo and doing his best to maintain his smile – rumour has abounded in recent weeks Perez could be replaced in his Red Bull seat by mid-season, with Ricciardo a leading candidate to take his seat.

While Chandhok was talking about an extra-curricular motorsport activity in which Ricciardo and Verstappen could be teammates, the broadcaster has apologised to Perez’s fans over how it could have been construed.

“To all the fans of Sergio Perez,” Chandhok wrote in a post on social media.

“I apologise if you felt I was being disrespectful to Checo [Perez] during the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“If you watch the full video instead of just the small edit that seems to be online, you will see that we are talking about Goodwood Revival and NOT F1..

“The Revival is a fun event and the level of trolling and abuse in the last 4 days from Checo’s fans who have not understood the full story is a real shame.

“I hope this clears up the matter.”

More on the latest Sergio Perez Red Bull F1 news

👉 Explained: Everything we know about Sergio Perez’s Red Bull future

👉 Revealed: The seven drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

Sergio Perez: I need to focus on the next two weekends

Perez, who trails Max Verstappen by 137 points heading into the Hungarian/Belgian Grands Prix double-header, is believed to be required to be within 100 points of Max Verstappen in order to stave off the possibility of the activation of a clause in his Red Bull contract which would open the door for a driver change – if Red Bull wanted to make such a change.

Having scored just 15 points in the last six Grands Prix, the odds are stacked against Perez being able to outscore Verstappen by a minimum of 37 points in the next 10 days, but the Mexican driver is eager to put his best foot forward at what could be two incredible important races for his career.

“I think it’s a good time to have a bit of a break and get back for our form, hopefully for Hungary and Belgium, two very important weekends,” he said after his disappointing British Grand Prix.

“I think there’s some light at the end of the tunnel, we had our strongest Friday for a while on Friday. But, at the same time, it was a very disappointing race.

“Other than that, it’s just making sure that we are in the ballpark with the balance, trying to make the preparation we need for Fridays and then things will be a lot better.”

As for the noise around his future, Perez again reiterated the importance of the next two weekends.

“I know where I am in terms of contract and that sort of thing,” Perez said to media after the British GP. “I cannot let it be a distraction.

“I need to focus on the next two weekends, which are the priority, and together as a team, to get out of this difficult period.”

Read Next: Mercedes’ quest to be F1 trend-setters outlined in 2023 progress report