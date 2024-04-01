Carlos Sainz needs to call Toto Wolff “every single day” to secure the Mercedes seat with Karun Chandhok fearing Audi ’25 and even 2026 would be a waste.

Dropped by Ferrari before the first race of the championship, the Scuderia having opted to retain Charles Leclerc with Lewis Hamilton as his team-mate as his team-mate in his stead, the Spaniard has put in two stellar auditions for 2025.

Sainz to Audi? ‘I just don’t see why he wants to go there’

Joining the Red Bull team-mates on the podium in Bahrain, he persevered through the pain and discomfort of surgery for an appendectomy hours before qualifying for Saudi Arabia, to climb back into his S-24 in Australia to win the Grand Prix

Scoring 40 points in what was effectively two race weekends, Sainz is fourth in the Drivers’ standings, 11 points behind reigning World Champion Max Verstappen and seven behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc.

But while it has long been assumed that when Sainz leaves Ferrari it will be Audi, the hurry up on the timeframe has raised questions about the Spaniard’s future.

Given that today Audi is Sauber/Stake, Sainz’s on-track form speaks to a driver who deserves more than just points at best for the next year or two, or at worst even three.

It has Chandhok wondering if Sainz to Audi as the next step is even something the driver wants.

“Everyone just assumes he’s going to Audi for 2026,” the former F1 driver told Sky Sports. “I just don’t see why he wants to go there, and I don’t think he wants to go there.

“I think he will think about going further down the line towards the latter part of his career, but Audi are not going to win the World Championship in ’26. ’27 or probably ’28. They’re not.

“For Sainz, by the time he goes to Audi, let’s say gets a championship contender in ’29, he’s going to be 38 years old.

“This is the prime of his career! He cannot afford to waste it with a new start-up team.

“He needs to be trying to do everything he can to get in that Mercedes seat.

“I’d be on the phone to Toto every single day to send him every possible metric and spreadsheet of why he is an equal to Charles Leclerc.”

Wolff was asked about Sainz’s chances of replacing Lewis Hamilton after the Australian GP.

He refused to be drawn on a definite yes or or.

“The ones that are available or that could be interesting for us, they all have arguments in favour of them,” said the Mercedes team boss.

“Be it the very young ones, be very mature ones in the best years. Or Carlos.

“It’s a difficult choice because there is no real… it’s not like there is a criteria for one and everything points to the other.

“I just want to do a step back and just monitor the situation because some of the guys mentioned may sign for other teams and so just looking at it.”

