Karun Chandhok has suggested some F1 driver moves he would love to see and believed they would “inject some life” into the sport.

For the first time in history, the grid that ended 2023 started it again in 2024, but with 12 drivers currently out of contract at the end of the year, that is unlikely to happen again anytime soon.

Karun Chandhok names dream F1 transfers

Just two races into the season and crazy driver moves are already being touted with Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari appearing to be the first domino to fall in what could be a very long line.

And Sky Sports F1 pundit Chandhok has some transfers he’d love to see.

“Let’s have a full jumble of the grid and inject some life into F1….” he tweeted.

“Lewis to Ferrari, Max to Mercedes, Alonso to Red Bull, Sainz to Aston, Bearman to Haas!

“That would get people tuning in to 2026…. Come on [F1 president] Stefano [Domenicali] – make the phone calls!”

While some of the moves Chandhok suggested ranged from the realistic to the seemingly impossible, even Max Verstappen suggested you never know what is round the corner.

Despite a departure from Red Bull seeming unlikely at this stage, Verstappen said Hamilton’s move to Ferrari showed anything was possible.

“The thing is I think no one would have ever seen that Lewis would move to Ferrari,” he said.

“In my life – and it’s not related to F1 or whatever, it’s just general life – you never know what happens or what comes to you or whatever happens around you or what might influence you.

“So you can never say 100 per cent that’s how it’s going to be and I approach my life like that.

“But I also don’t think about it too much. I’m very relaxed, I’m very happy at the team, the performance is there – there’s no reason to move on.”

Verstappen though looks the least likely to move and said “as long as we perform, there is no reason to leave.”

“It’s about the performance of the car,” he affirmed.

“And of course, from 2026 onwards, that is a bit of a question mark anyway with new regulations, but I knew that when I signed my contract.

“But I also know what they have done for me in my career, so the intention is, of course, absolutely to stay with this team because I really enjoy it and I’m also really happy within the team.

“And as long as we perform, there is no reason to leave.”

