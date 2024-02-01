Karun Chandhok ponders Lewis Hamilton’s logic in stunning Ferrari move

Sky F1 broadcaster Karun Chandhok has weighed in on the very strong rumours that Lewis Hamilton is switching from Mercedes to Ferrari for 2025.

Hamilton is strongly rumoured to be joining Ferrari for 2025, breaking away from Mercedes after more than 10 years with the Brackley-based squad.

Should Hamilton be confirmed as making the switch, cutting ties with Mercedes after a single year of his new two-year deal, he will partner up with Charles Leclerc to make a formidable line-up at the Scuderia.

Karun Chandhok ponders Lewis Hamilton Ferrari switch

Given that Hamilton has had Mercedes moulded around him ever since the retirement of Nico Rosberg at the end of 2016, the move into a Ferrari team that has centred around Leclerc in recent years raises the inevitable question of why Hamilton would opt to make such a move?

There are plenty of theories swirling, and former F1 driver turned broadcaster Karun Chandhok has shared his thoughts on the subject.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the unfolding rumours, Chandhok pointed out that, if such a move happens, it’ll be the biggest move since Hamilton himself switched from McLaren to Mercedes at the end of 2012.

“I was trying to understand ‘Where’s the logic in a Ferrari move?’,” Chandhok wrote.

“Perhaps there isn’t any… Lewis has more money than he could ever spend, and hasn’t won a race in over 2 years & maybe his heart wanted a new challenge.

“To win an eighth title in a Ferrari would be an incredible legacy!”

Chandhok also pointed out two key questions about the possible move, asking: “Why has Lewis lost confidence in Mercedes after saying he wanted to spend the rest of his life in silver like Stirling Moss?” and “What was the exit clause that allowed him to go just 5 months after announcing the new deal?”

Sky F1 commentator David Croft labelled the purported move as “seismic” and said he sees no downsides for Hamilton in making the change.

“Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari!” he said.

“Always thought it would happen one day, finally it will and it seems as early as 2025.

“Seismic move just as it was when Lewis joined Mercedes and like then I don’t see the negatives. But wow, undoubtedly the biggest transfer on transfer deadline day!”

