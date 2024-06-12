Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have made an appeal on Instagram for social media trolls to stop with the “lies” and “hate” as it has “real-life consequences”.

Piquet has been dating Verstappen since 2021 and is often present at Grand Prix weekends, cheering on the triple World Champion.

Max Verstappen: Hate has no place in this world

Of late though, the Brazilian model has become a target of social media trolls, who have sprouted accusations and fake news, even “photoshopped screenshots” in their attacks.

Piquet and Verstappen took to Instagram to call for an end to the “hate” being spewed.

“A note from me and a gentle reminder to all…” Piquet wrote. “The online world can be a wonderful place for various reasons, but a very scary one when wrong information and lies are thrown around.

“I am unsure of the appropriate approach to address hate stemming from falsehoods. I have considered composing a response and letting it stand.

“For over 3 year I’ve been navigating a very strange and upsetting wave of accusations, rumours, fabricated situations, fake testimonials, photoshopped screenshots… you name it. All the while staying silent and not playing into these ridiculous claims.

“Accusations made in the past months especially have taken on another level of defamation. Those who know me know that I would never put myself in such positions, say certain things or act in such a way.

“I am far from perfect, but I do take pride in my values, morals and manner. Let that be clear.

“As a human being, the comments and hate affect me and the people around me deeply. I hope this serves as a reminder for people to verify online content before making threats.

“I hope those of you who have contributed to this take a moment to reflect on the real-life consequences of spreading lies and engaging in hate.

“Remember, as James Clear says, ‘Every action we take is a vote for who we want to be’. Let’s choose to be better humans to ourselves and others.”

Verstappen replied to her post: “This has to stop. These false accusations by certain individuals on Instagram and TikTok are insane and ridiculous at the same time.

“Hate has no place in this world. We know what’s true within our family and we are very happy together.

“I love you.”

