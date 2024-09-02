Kevin Magnussen has found an unexpected ally in Pierre Gasly, who, despite being the driver he collided with at Monza, has called on the stewards to rescind the Haas driver’s penalty points.

Magnussen moved onto 12 penalty points at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix and has to serve a one-race ban, sitting out the next race in Baku.

Kevin Magussen’s race ban is ‘definitely unfair’ says Pierre Gasly

Racing for a points finish at Monza, Magnussen was handed a 10-second time penalty for being “wholly to blame” for a collision with Gasly at the Roggia Chicane.

The two went into the chicane side-by-side but minor contact meant neither made the corner.

Magnussen’s day went from bad to worse as the Haas driver was later slapped with two penalty points on his Super Licence, bringing his tally to 12 in a 12 month period. That triggered an automatic one-race ban that he will serve in Azerbaijan.

Magnussen questioned the “logic” in the penalty as it left him “completely confused”.

Explaining his side, he told the media including PlanetF1.com: “Me and Gasly raced hard into Turn 4, we have slight contact. We both missed the corner, came back on track again, no damage to either car, no consequence to the race of either of us, and I get a penalty.”

He’s found an unexpected ally to fight his cause in Gasly, who says he’s “happy” to speak to the stewards to help make Magnussen’s case.

“Honestly, this was nothing. The whole afternoon we were dead slow. We really need to get on top of it because I really believed we would have more potential in the race and it was a lot harder,” said the Alpine driver.

“Someone told me he got a 10-second penalty. I’m a bit surprised for that because he tried, but it was a bit of wheel to wheel and in the end I really didn’t lose any time. I’m a bit surprised.

“I hope somehow they can revert on that because that will would be definitely unfair.

“I’ll be happy to do it [speak to the stewards]. I’ll see what I can do. That will feel very unfair for the incident that it was.”

Haas accept Kevin Magnussen ‘won’t be racing in Baku’

Haas, however, won’t be speaking with the stewards with team boss Ayao Komatsu revealing they have accepted the decision.

“Post-race Kevin received two penalty points which means a one-race ban and won’t be racing in Baku,” he said

Despite his looming 10-second penalty, Magnussen was still able to race his way into the points as he took the chequered flag in ninth place before falling to 10th.

“It was great to get one point out of this race, particularly Monza – this low downforce circuit – in previous years we haven’t been competitive, so it’s proved we’re working really well as a team to bring a competitive low downforce package,” said Komatsu.

“Also with Kevin fighting so hard after he was told he had a penalty, and then creating a 10-second gap to Fernando Alonso, that was amazing, he was close to Albon as well so it was a good fight.

“On the flip side, we shouldn’t have put Kevin in that position behind Gasly, so again our execution wasn’t perfect and that’s something we need to improve.”

Haas are expected to confirm reserve driver Oliver Bearman, who will race for the team next season alongside Esteban Ocon, as Magnussen’s Baku replacement.

