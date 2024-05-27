Kevin Magnussen believes Sergio Perez was at fault for their collision in Monaco on Sunday, for not leaving a car’s width heading up Beau Rivage.

Magnussen and Perez tagged wheels after the first corner and the Red Bull of Perez was sent spearing into the barriers, which the Mexican said “completely destroyed” his car and he aired his frustration at the incident not being investigated by the stewards for Magnussen’s part in it. The Haas driver, however, feels differently.

Kevin Magnussen: ‘I expected him to be leaving a car width’

Perez called their crash a “massive incident” as he was sent into the barrier up the hill at Beau Rivage, with one trackside photographer needing to be seen at the on-site medical centre before being released.

While no drivers were harmed, three did retire including Nico Hulkenberg, who was also caught up in the contact after Perez spun around into the Armco.

For Magnussen’s part, he believes he had enough of his car alongside the Red Bull to be entitled to the full car’s width in terms of racing room.

“From my point of view, I had a good part of my front on Perez’s rear and when he went to the wall I got pushed to the wall and made contact with him,” Magnussen told Sky F1 after the race.

“I trusted he was going to leave space for me since I was there. It’s not a corner where you’re braking into it, it’s a bend on the straight so you have to have a car otherwise you leave the other guy no option.

“From my point of view, I was there, and I got squeezed to the wall.

“I think, as I was on the inside there, my front wheel alongside his rear wheel, and he just went to the wall.

“So I expected him to be leaving a car width since I was there, it’s not like I just emerged out of nothing. I was there and, yeah, we went straight to the wall. So I’m not sure.”

As for Hulkenberg, he said over team radio when he was knocked out of the race: “Damn it, that was unnecessary”, but put it down to being a racing incident overall.

Asked about his feelings after being put out of the race as well, Hulkenberg told media including PlanetF1.com: “You’re immediately gutted and, you know, it’s just disappointed because, you know, everyone in the team, you know, we all invest a lot of energy and time and yeah, it’s just frustrating these Sundays, we’ve just got to wipe it off and look ahead to Montreal.

“I think to some extent it is definitely a racing incident. Lap one, street circuit, narrow visibility for drivers, not always exactly knowing where the other car is, and these things happen, unfortunately.”

