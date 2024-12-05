Kevin Magnussen 2025 drive announced as Haas F1 talks continue

Kevin Magnussen has landed a BMW deal for 2025 as he prepares to join their hypercar project after departing the F1 grid.

This weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks the final round of F1 2024, with Haas driver Magnussen among those set for their final F1 race, at least for now, with the team having signed an all-new driver line-up of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman for F1 2025.

Kevin Magnussen lands BMW works drive

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Magnussen could yet remain with Haas in some capacity, but his 2025 plans are already taking shape, after BMW announced his addition to their LMDh programme, which covers the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship with their BMW M Hybrid V8 challenger, with details on Magnussen’s racing schedule to be confirmed at a later date.

Reacting to the announcement, Magnussen said: “I am happy and proud to represent such an iconic motorsport brand as BMW in some of the world’s most legendary races.

“After ten years in Formula 1, I am embarking on a new and exciting chapter, and I look forward to taking on the challenge in the most innovative and advanced sports cars in the history of endurance racing.

“A huge thank you to BMW M Motorsport for this fantastic opportunity. I can hardly wait to start the preparations and look forward to kicking off the 2025 season with the rest of the team.”

F1 2025 grid almost set

Magnussen may not be absent from the F1 paddock in 2025 though, as Haas would like the 32-year-old to remain involved with the team in some capacity. Talks over how that could come to be are ongoing.

Speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com, at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Magnussen said: “I think we have been clear that we want to work together in some capacity.

“We are talking about how we could do that, of course. A little bit it’s come from Ayao [Komatsu, team principal] and I’m open to hear what he is thinking and see if I can be helpful in any way.”

Magnussen still has a key role to play at Haas before F1 2024 is over, as the team look to secure P6 in the Constructors’ Championship in Abu Dhabi. They sit P7, but are only five points behind Alpine.

