Kevin Magnussen reveals cause of his scary Mexican Grand Prix crash

Kevin Magnussen says a rear left suspension failure led to his high-speed Mexican Grand Prix crash, the driver revealing his hands took a knock in the impact.

On lap 33 of the Mexican race, Magnussen suddenly veered left into a spin and went hard into the TecPro barriers at high speed. The front right of the car took the initial impact before it spun around with the rear also smashing into the barriers.

Magnussen was able to climb out of the car unaided, a good thing as shortly after the rear caught fire.

Kevin Magnussen’s hand took a ‘knock’ in the crash

He was taken to the track’s medical centre where Haas announced he was okay but would be kept a bit longer for observation.

Magnussen later revealed his hands took a blow in the accident.

“I crashed after having a rear left suspension failure,” he said. “It happened in a bad place and I hit the wall, so I got a knock on my hands and they hurt a little bit, but they’re fine.

“We have to investigate a bit more what exactly happened as it just gave up.

“Before that, it was going okay, I was stuck in traffic for a long time and cooked my tyres, but I don’t know if whatever caused the failure had an impact for a while beforehand.”

Magnussen’s crash coupled with Nico Hulkenberg’s late-race tyre degradation issues meant Haas once again failed to score a single point, costing the team in the Constructors’ Championship.

With Daniel Ricciardo finishing seventh with AlphaTauri, they have now overhauled Haas in the standings by four points to relegate the American team to the bottom of the log.

Team boss Guenther Steiner has vowed to look into the cause of Magnussen’s suspension failure but he believes it may have been heat-related.

“With Kevin, he had a suspension failure, so we need to dig into why that happened, but it seems to be heat-related – we need to check,” he said. “It was a tough day again, but it’s not all negative.

“Nico was in a good position to get points, but then with the red flag, which we caused ourselves, we couldn’t keep the tyres in the last stint.

“Our car can’t keep life in the tyres as other cars. We could fight for almost the whole distance, but almost isn’t good enough.”

