Banned Kevin Magnussen hits out at FIA ‘logic’ after dreaded threshold reached

Kevin Magnussen has admitted feeling “completely confused” by the FIA penalty that confirmed he is set to miss the Azerbaijan Grand Prix next time out.

He was handed a 10-second time penalty for being found “wholly to blame” for a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Roggia Chicane during the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, which was accompanied by two penalty points on his Super Licence that will trigger a race ban.

Kevin Magnussen questions ‘logic’ of FIA penalties after ban threshold reached

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

The Haas driver held onto a 10th place finish at Monza on Sunday, falling behind the Williams of Alex Albon after the chequered flag once his penalty was applied, with only two tenths separating the Dane and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

After the race, however, his time penalty was accompanied by two penalty points on his Super Licence when the FIA released their official verdict on his collision with Gasly.

Given the previous incidents Magnussen has had this year, this took him to the threshold of 12 that triggers a race ban – becoming the first driver since the penalty points system was introduced to do so.

Before he found out a race ban was officially confirmed, the Haas driver expressed his confusion at being handed a punishment when he felt another incident was of similar or worse magnitude.

More on Kevin Magnussen and his F1 penalty points

👉 F1 penalty points: Kevin Magnussen triggers race ban after Italian GP incident

👉 Kevin Magnussen triggers F1 race ban as FIA dish out penalty punishment

“Yeah, frustrated about the penalty. I don’t understand it at all,” Magnussen told media including PlanetF1.com after the race.

“You know, flat out, just completely confused. Me and Gasly raced hard into Turn 4, we have slight contact. We both missed the corner, came back on track again, no damage to either car, no consequence to the race of either of us, and I get a 10-second penalty.

“Then, lap one, [Daniel] Ricciardo and Nico [Hulkenberg], you know, Ricciardo put Nico in the grass at 300 kilometres an hour, completely destroyed Nico’s race, massive consequence and damage to Nico’s car, and he gets a five second penalty.

“You know, where’s the logic? I just don’t get it.”

When asked about what he can do next, he had not had confirmation of penalty points while he was speaking, but made reference to that possibility.

“I’m back in Singapore, to your point,” he responded.

“I say it all the time, I’m not going to hold back – and it doesn’t make sense, and I scored a point today, so see you later.”

Read next: Yuki Tsunoda demands penalty action for ‘hot-headed’ Nico Hulkenberg after Monza crash