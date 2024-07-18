Kevin Magnussen and the Haas Formula 1 team will officially part ways at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, bringing an end to the duo’s seven-year run.

Magnussen, who first joined the Haas F1 team from 2017-2020 before re-joining in 2022, will now begin looking for a new ride before the F1 2025 season.

Kevin Magnussen and Haas part; the F1 2025 grid takes shape

It was clear that Magnussen was in a contract year in 2024, and that big shake-ups to Haas’ management lineup could signal a driver shift as well. Magnussen’s teammate Nico Hulkenberg had already confirmed his move to Sauber; now, the Danish driver has also been confirmed as departing the team.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team said: “I’d like to thank Kevin for everything he’s given us as a team — both on and off the track.

“He’s truly been a bedrock of our driver line-up over the years. Nobody’s driven more races for us and we’ve had some memorable highlights together — not least a remarkable fifth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 when Kevin returned to start his second spell with the team.

“He wasn’t expecting to be driving a Formula 1 car that weekend, but he put in a remarkable performance that was a tremendous boost to the entire organization and once again showcased his own talents behind the wheel.”

Komatsu continued: “There’s plenty of racing to go this year so I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve with Kevin as we push together in the championship.

“Beyond that, and with Kevin’s special relationship with the team, I’m hoping we can find a way to keep working together in some capacity.

“We can hopefully define that in the near future, but his extensive experience in Formula 1 and knowledge of our working operations are undoubtedly of value in our on-going growth and development.

Magnussen added: “I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team — I’m proud to have raced for such a great team of people these last few years.

“In particular I’d like to thank Gene Haas for his commitment to me, notably in bringing me back once again in 2022 when I thought, at that time at least, my time in Formula 1 had ended.

“I’ve enjoyed some great moments with this team — memories I’ll never forget.

“While I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my racing career, I remain fully focused on giving everything I’ve got for the rest of 2024 with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.”

More on the F1 2025 driver market

👉 Revealed: The seven drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

Magnussen has been Haas F1’s longest-standing driver, having raced for the team during two different stints. That has seen 135 of Magnussen’s 175 career starts take place at the American team.

But his departure from Haas adds more fuel to the F1 2025 driver lineup fire. Though Magnussen has expressed a desire to remain in Formula 1, remaining seats are getting harder and harder to come by.

Thus far, Haas has only confirmed one driver for 2025: Oliver Bearman. As for his team-mate? Outgoing Alpine driver Esteban Ocon is the very strong favourite.

Read next: F1 driver sackings: The most brutal firings and bitter disputes in F1 history