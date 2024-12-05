Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu confirmed the team is looking to continue to work with Kevin Magnussen and the departing driver made sure to keep the door open when negotiating with BMW.

It was revealed earlier this year the Dane would be replaced as a race driver at Haas by incoming drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman, but his 2025 plans were revealed on Thursday when he was announced as a factory driver in BMW’s LMDh programme.

Kevin Magnussen to ‘continue in some capacity’ with Haas next season

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Magnussen looks set for a return to endurance racing at the 24 Hours of Daytona in January, before potentially splitting his time across BMW’s efforts in IMSA in the United States, with BMW also having two hypercars entered in the World Endurance Championship.

Details around the 32-year-old’s racing schedule are yet to be confirmed, with how he splits his time in either series not yet announced.

With that, Haas team principal Komatsu revealed talks are ongoing about keeping him a part of the team he has served the longest in Formula 1, but the exact details of his future role have yet to be finalised.

“Obviously we made a decision not to renew his contract as a race driver, but he’s made a significant contribution with us and everything with the team for seven years,” Komatsu said of Magnussen to media including PlanetF1.com in Abu Dhabi.

“You can see with what he’s done in Austin, Mexico, what he’s capable of, so on his day, he’s a very, very consistent, very good racer, very fast, clearly talented.

“So, we are trying to find a way to continue with him. We’re going to continue with him in some capacity next year, but not clearly defined yet.”

When asked how his schedule with BMW would affect any work he may undertake with Haas, Komatsu highlighted that the only hiccup would be the crossing over of the Canadian Grand Prix with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which takes place on the same weekend next June.

“He made sure that with the BMW contract, he can still do some of our work,” Komatsu added.

“So again, that’s a good thing, we’ve been openly talking about it. Kev has been putting on a table what he’s looking for. I’m putting on a table what we can do.

“But, of course, I still cannot concretely, say ‘this is what you’re going to be doing’. But in terms of idea, in terms of a rough scope, we both agree, and we’ve been talking openly.

“So we spoke before he could sign the [BMW] contract, and said, ‘I’ve got this. I want to do it, but I make sure we can do this and this and this, is that okay?’ We just said, fantastic.”

