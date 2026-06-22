Kevin Magnussen has lost none of his fiery temperament since leaving Formula 1 and was involved in a sweary confrontation with Noah Gragson after making his NASCAR debut in San Diego.

Magnussen made his NASCAR debut with Trackhouse Racing at the series’ inaugural Cup race at the San Diego military base on Sunday.

Kevin Magnussen clashes with Noah Gragson after NASCAR debut

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Magnussen was behind the wheel of the No.91 Chevrolet and had an eventful debut as he banged wheels with Front Row Motorsports’ Gragson.

Battling for several laps, Gragson bumped Magnussen out of the way at the chicane only for Magnussen to go on the attack as they approached Turn 4 with a few laps remaining in the second stage.

He got up the inside of Gragson and tipped him into the wall. The American was forced to retire with a broken right-front toe-link, while Magnussen raced his way to 27th place overall.

Gragson wasn’t impressed.

He confronted Magnussen post-race, with security warning the driver, “no hands”.

Magnussen didn’t want to continue interacting and asked him to “f*** off”.

“What’s your f****** problem?” Gragson asked the former F1 race winner.

Magnussen replied: “Nothing.”

“You guys come over here, you f****** drive off into the corner, just because you got fenders on it.”

“What’s your f****** problem?

“You wrecked the f*** out of me.”

Magnussen replied: “F*** off. Get the f*** out of my face.”

As Gragson continued to press Magnussen about what his problem is, the Dane told him: “My problem is you in my face.”

He added: “You don’t understand English or what? I am saying f*** off.”

The two then parted ways.

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Gragson was involved in a physical altercation in 2023 when he confronted Ross Chastain after the latter sent him spinning in Kansas.

Gragson confronted Chastain with the two putting hands on each other’s suits. Chastain asked Gragson to stop swearing at him, and when he didn’t, he swung a quick hook. Gragson didn’t throw back as security stepped in.

As for Magnussen, while he didn’t throw hands, he did deliver the unforgettable “suck my balls” to Nico Hulkenberg at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.

With nine laps remaining, Hulkenberg attempted to pass Magnussen on the outside of Turn 2, but the latter stayed wide and forced him onto the grass.

Magnussen was slapped with a five-second time penalty before facing an annoyed Hulkenberg after the race.

Hulkenberg stormed over to K-Mag and sarcastically congratulated him for being “once again the most unsporting driver”.

Magnussen replied: “Suck my balls, honey.”

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