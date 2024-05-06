Kevin Magnussen didn’t have much to say after his collision with Logan Sargeant at the Miami Grand Prix earned him another two penalty points, putting him just two away from a one-race ban.

Magnussen had a nightmare weekend at the Miami International Autodrome where he incurred no fewer than four time penalties in Saturday’s Sprint.

Nope, Kevin Magnussen won’t share his thoughts on Stella’s call for a ban

Taking his job in protecting Nico Hulkenberg’s seventh place to the limit, and then over it, two of those penalties came when the Dane went off the track to keep Lewis Hamilton behind him.

When all was said and done after the 19 laps he had 35 seconds worth of time penalties, three penalty points added to his Super Licence, and was facing a charge of unsportsmanlike behaviour.

That was dropped as the stewards felt his actions didn’t merit the seriousness of that charge, however, they did call on the FIA to review the rule book to dissuade drivers from copying Magnussen’s tactics. Tactics it should be noted he also used in Saudi Arabia to help Haas score points with Hulkenberg.

Sitting on eight penalty points as he lined up for the Grand Prix on Sunday, Magnussen’s troubles were compounded when he tangled with Sargeant as he tried to overtake the Williams.

Punting Sargeant into retirement, Magnussen was given a 10-second time penalty before another two penalty points were slapped onto his tally taking him to 10.

As he doesn’t lose any of those before 9 March 2025, the Haas driver – it’s fair to say – is staring down an automatic one-race ban.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 penalty points: Kevin Magnussen on the edge of race ban after Miami punishments

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Fulfilling the obligatory media commitments after the Grand Prix, Magnussen was asked for his view on the penalty: “I better not [say].”

Told he clearly was not happy, he said: “No.”

Asked if the penalty was incorrect: “Better not comment.”

He most definitely does not want to comment on Andrea Stella’s call for him to be banned for a weekend: “You’re right.”

And does he feel clarification of the rules is needed? “Yeah.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 penalty points: Kevin Magnussen on the edge of race ban after Miami punishments

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

The Dane had a bit more to say in Haas’ post-race press release, but even then it was simply: “It wasn’t a good day, again.

“Hopefully I can get some clarity on things going forward. What happened today, of course it’s not good, but nonetheless, we try to move on and have a better weekend next weekend.”

Read next: Miami Grand Prix driver ratings: Perfect Lando Norris and a pitiful Kevin Magnussen