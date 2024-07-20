Kevin Magnussen pokes fun at Sauber ‘funniest thing’ after Haas ditching

Kevin Magnussen appears on board with a tongue-in-cheek suggestion made on social media, as the Danish driver seeks a new F1 future.

Magnussen is without a drive for the 2025 championship, with Haas confirming this week that it will part ways with its long-time driver for a refreshed driver line-up next year.

Kevin Magnussen ‘likes’ amusing social media post

Haas has already signed Oliver Bearman to one of its seats for 2025, with the young British driver taking over the seat vacated by Nico Hulkenberg as the German jumps ship to Sauber ahead of its takeover by Audi.

The identity of the second driver is yet to be confirmed but is hotly tipped to be Esteban Ocon as the French driver departs Alpine at the conclusion of 2024.

A social media user has pointed out the possibility, however vague, that Sauber now has the capability to sign Magnussen to reunite him with Hulkenberg at a different team – just for the fun of it.

The ‘F1Troll’ Instagram account shared photoshopped images of Hulkenberg and Magnussen in the current bright-green Sauber racing overalls, and this caught the attention of Magnussen – the Danish driver ‘liking’ the post to suggest he’d be fully onboard with the idea of following his departing teammate.

Sauber has the chance to do the funniest thing pic.twitter.com/77j1u4yc5s — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) July 18, 2024

More on the latest F1 2025 news

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 Revealed: The seven drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

Kevin Magnussen: I’m talking to everyone

On Thursday, Magnussen spoke about the ending of his time with the Haas team, and said he’s fully evaluating the options available to him – both in F1 and outside.

“I know a lot of people outside… so when do you go into the box of ‘now I’m exploring’, it’s like… just talk to people,” he said – Magnussen raced in IMSA and IndyCar during his year out of F1 in 2021.

“I’m in touch with everyone. I have been, even when I knew I had a contract in Formula 1 in the next year, I’m still talking to people.

“I talk to people, of course, but it’s not like I’m in contract negotiations with anyone or anything like that.

“I know what the situation is like, and some of the interesting spots outside of F1, in case I need to move on.”

With Haas appearing far more competitive this year than it has over many of the recent seasons, the future looks bright for the Kannapolis-based squad – only earlier this week, the team announced a long-term continuation of its technical arrangement with Ferrari, while speculation has also hinted Toyota is interested in coming aboard in a technical capacity.

“I would have liked to continue here,” Magnussen said.

“Had I continued, it would have been cool to see the fruits of the momentum that’s been built here recently. That would have been interesting.

“But I think there are also other interesting projects out there, there are still seats available in F1 that could be interesting.”

“Carlos [Sainz] is kind of still holding up that process, but it’s eventually going to move,” he continued.

“So, right now, I think the best thing is just to focus on doing good races, and then I’ll be in contention for the seats available and things will fall into place eventually.”

Asked whether he believes he deserves another chance in F1, Magnussen said he believes he does.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said.

Read Next: Esteban Ocon ‘very clear’ on future intentions as Haas rumours continue