Kevin Magnussen facing FIA scrutiny following alleged unsportsmanlike racing

Following his racing tactics in the Sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix, Kevin Magnussen is off to see the stewards.

The Danish driver picked up three separate 10-second time penalties during the Sprint race in Miami, before receiving a summons from the FIA stewards for his defence against Lewis Hamilton.

Kevin Magnussen engages in intense defence against Lewis Hamilton

Occupying eighth place during the Sprint race at the Miami International Autodrome, Magnussen found himself under pressure from Hamilton as the Mercedes driver tried to get by the Haas.

Picking up an instant 10-second time penalty after skipping the chicane, Magnussen engaged in the same tactic he used to great effect in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – with teammate Nico Hulkenberg ahead on track, he set about holding back Hamilton at whatever cost.

It resulted in some unusual driving choices, with Magnussen not caring about how much time he lost as he did everything in his power to keep Hamilton behind, including intentionally running wide to push the Mercedes out off the track with him.

Picking up a further two 10-second time penalties for his repeated track limits antics, Magnussen was also shown the black and white flag.

Since the race ended, Magnussen has now been summoned before the stewards for an alleged breach of Article 12.2.1.l, which bans: “Any infringement of the principles of fairness in Competition, behaviour in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the result of a Competition in a way that is contrary to sporting ethics.”

With Hulkenberg finishing in seventh and Magnussen coming home classified in 18th once his penalties were applied, the Danish driver said the penalties he’d been given were a fair cop.

“All the penalties were well deserved – no doubt about it,” he said.

“But I had to play the game again.

“I was in a very good position behind Nico [Hulkenberg] there. At the beginning of the race, I gained a lot of positions and was up in P8.

“I was protecting well from Lewis because I had the DRS from Nico and I had good pace.

“Then Nico cut the chicane and I lost the DRS. Nico could have given that back to give me the DRS to protect because then we would have easily been P7 and P8.

“Instead, I was really vulnerable to Lewis. Started fighting with him like crazy and I had to just create the gap like I did in Jeddah.

“I started using these stupid tactics which I don’t like doing but, at the end of the day, I did my job as a team player and Nico scored his points because I got that gap for him so Lewis and Tsunoda couldn’t catch him.

“Not the way I like to go racing at all but it was what I had to do today.”

Hamilton, upon hearing Magnussen’s open admission of his tactics, said he understood the Haas driver’s position and wasn’t annoyed despite the frustration of being unable to clear the Dane.

“I think that’s pretty honest of him and pretty cool,” Hamilton told Sky F1.



“We had a good race, it was a little on the edge in some places. That’s what I love, I love racing hard.

“And for me, I wasn’t really frustrated or anything, that’s what you do to work as a team.”

