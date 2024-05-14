Kevin Magnussen may have received a storm of criticism for his Miami Sprint tactics, but it wasn’t only Lewis Hamilton who was impressed that he admitted it was a “stupid” way to go racing.

Magnussen was slapped with three penalty points onto his Super Licence for his antics in Miami where he drove off the track several times to keep Hamilton behind him.

Kevin Magnussen faced an unsportsmanlike charge in Miami

Playing the team game to help Haas score points with Nico Hulkenberg, the Dane was the first to admit his penalties were “well-deserved, no doubt about it”.

“But,” he added, “I had to play the game again. I had to just create the gap like I did in Jeddah and start using these stupid tactics, which I don’t like doing.

“But at the end of the day, I did my job as a team player and Nico scored his points because I got that gap for him so Lewis and Tsunoda couldn’t catch him. Not the way I like to go racing at all, but it’s what I had to do.”

Such were his tactics, the driver faced – and escaped – a charge of unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Hamilton, although irked by Magnussen’s driving during the Sprint, appreciated the Haas driver’s candid remarks.

“I think that’s pretty honest of him and I think it’s pretty cool,” said Hamilton. I think we had a good race. It was a little bit on the edge in some places, but that’s what I love, I love racing hard.

“For me, I wasn’t really p***ed or anything. That’s what you do to work as a team, so bravo.”

More on Kevin Magnussen’s Miami Grand Prix troubles

👉Ill-gotten gains be damned, Kevin Magnussen is winning the game of millions for Haas

👉The sad decline of Kevin Magnussen: Can Haas do better than F1 2024’s enforcer?

And if Hamilton accepts that, Natalie Pinkham reckons who are we to have a problem with it?

“I was surprised because I’m used to drivers coming in and saying, ‘not my fault mate!’ And actually for him to hold his hands, I’m torn on this,” she said on Sky Sports’ podcast.

“I’m a big K-Mag fan. I think he’s a great guy. And actually to hear him be so candid and honest was really quite refreshing.

“And then to hear Lewis’ response also surprised me more as well. He went, ‘fair play, I really respect his honesty, I had never problem with it’.

“Now, if Lewis Hamilton doesn’t have a problem with it, then I certainly don’t.

“I don’t make the rules. I quite enjoyed seeing them tough it out. I enjoyed it if I’m honest.”

However, former F1 driver Karun Chandhok stands by his belief that Magnussen’s antics were over the limit.

“I think he was little bit over the limit, wasn’t he?” he said.

“I think what he did in Jeddah was fine because he was staying within the track and he was basically backing people up in a in a clever, tactical way.

“But I thought some of the stuff with Lewis… when you’re running off the track and taking the other car with you, I think that’s just not particularly sporting, is it?

“You’ve got to play the game but I think you’ve also got to at some point be fair to the other competitors.”

Magnussen’s three penalty points were just the start of his Miami troubles as he received another two in the Grand Prix for crashing into Logan Sargeant, which brought his tally up to 10.

That means he’s just two away from a race ban and the Dane doesn’t lose a point until March next year…

Read next: Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!