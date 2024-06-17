Kevin Magnussen reveals ‘chance that will happen’ with potential F1 exit looming

Kevin Magnussen admits there is a “chance” he’ll be shuffled out of Formula 1 at the end of this season with rumours Haas will embrace an all-new line-up.

While it is already clear Haas need one new driver for next season after Nico Hulkenberg signed a multi-year deal with Sauber, F1’s rumour mill claims Magnussen could also be out.

The Dane, who is knocking on the door of a race ban having accrued 10 penalty points on his licence, is out of contract at the end of this season and Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu has told the media he is “seriously” considering other drivers.

Wanting a mix of youth and experience, Haas are tipped to sign Oliver Bearman to tick the first box while Esteban Ocon is a “serious” contender for the second.

Asked about Ocon earlier this month, the team boss said: “I think the mixture of good youth and then experience to give us the reference would be a pretty exciting combination.

“I’m talking with several of the current F1 drivers, experienced guys, as well as some of the young drivers, F1 drivers. He [Ocon] is definitely one of the several I’m considering seriously.”

Should Ocon sign for the American team it would not only mean the end of Magnussen’s three-year stint with Haas, it would also likely be the end of his Formula 1 career.

He is, however, hoping to avoid the latter having already been sidelined once when Haas dropped him after the 2020 season before bringing him back in 2022.

“There is a chance that will happen,” the 31-year-old said in Canada.

“I want to be in Formula 1. That’s what my mind is set on at the moment.

“Until that’s not a possibility anymore I’ll keep focused on that. Whatever happens, I’ll deal with that at that stage.”

The last time the Dane was sidelined he raced for Chip Ganassi Racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship series.

Magnussen is not letting the speculation about his future get to him, saying he’s remaining positive and will continue to give Haas his best.

“I think the most important thing in tough times is to keep positive, keep calm,” he said.

“In the past, certainly when I was younger, I would maybe get more stressed about things and you feel the pressure more.

“But now I’m able to put it aside a little bit, just get in the car and drive to the best of my ability.”

Scoring a single point this season although twice playing a starring role in Nico Hulkenberg’s points-paying results, Magnussen admits it’s been a “tough” year.

“Every time you don’t get the result you want, you have to look at is there anything I could have done differently. I always try to do that, we try and do that as a team.

“You could have always done something different and the outcome would have been different, but in the circumstances that we had available almost all the times this year it looked like we were doing the right thing.

“So it’s easy to get frustrated about those things, but at the same time you just need to keep your head cool. We can’t control cars coming out on weird timing. With those things you’ve just got to move on.”

