Key Andretti figure makes Cadillac F1 announcement as new role confirmed

Pat Symonds – an experienced F1 figure well-connected to the new 2026 regulations – has announced that 1 January marks his first day with the Cadillac F1 project.

Most recently the chief technical officer of Formula 1, it was announced back in May 2024 by the F1 project then branded as Andretti that Symonds had agreed to join, having departed his role with F1 that he held for seven years, in which time he played a major role in the 2022 regulatory reset.

Pat Symonds remains for Cadillac F1 transition

While the union of Andretti Global and General Motors brand Cadillac was pressing on with their F1 plans at that stage despite permission to join the grid lacking, the situation rapidly changed late in 2024, the news that Michael Andretti was stepping back quickly followed by acceptance in principle of Cadillac F1 as an 11th team for F1 2026.

The prospective team was duly renamed from Andretti to Cadillac, with the Andretti influence remaining via 1978 World Champion Mario Andretti taking up a place on the board.

And the deal to bring Symonds to the team has withstood that transition, Symonds confirming in a LinkedIn post that on 1 January, he began work as a consultant to Cadillac F1.

Cadillac F1 has agreed an initial engine deal with Ferrari – as new chassis and power unit rules arrive for F1 2026 – with the GM engine expected to be available for use from 2028.

“I am delighted to announce that today, January 1st, I officially take up my new role at Cadillac as we build our team to contest the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship,” Symonds wrote.

“It is an exciting challenge as, if the 2026 pre-season testing follows the pattern of 2014 (when we last had a new power unit), we have less than 400 days until the car runs.

“General Motors (GM) have a long motorsport tradition, and I remember as a young boy seeing the Chaparral 2F win the BOAC 500 at Brands Hatch. Jim Hall, the man behind Chaparral always acknowledged the contribution GM made to that programme.

“More recently through their Chevrolet and Cadillac brands they have been competitive in sports car racing in addition to being a power unit supplier to IndyCar.

“From Le Mans to Talladega and sports cars to stock cars, they know how to win. At the same time, as the pinnacle of motorsports, they fully respect the innovation and excellence required in Formula 1 and what it will take to build the team to replicate the success they have enjoyed in other series.

“Our first Formula 1 car will use a Ferrari power unit and transmission pending the development of the all-new Cadillac power unit.

“Building a Formula 1 car is a daunting but well documented task. The timelines and gateways are well established, and the team already has plenty of experienced personnel who have been designing and developing the car for some while.

“Alongside them others have been putting into place the necessary processes to ensure we can adhere to the tight timelines and unwavering quality required of Formula 1.

“In parallel to this we are building the infrastructure to support our challenge at our base in Silverstone.

“Starting with the proverbial ‘clean sheet of paper’ presents far more opportunities than it does challenges. The team will be built around not just the highest engineering standards but also the highest ESG standards as we work toward making it the best team to work for in Formula 1.”

And is Symonds represents a major coup for the Cadillac F1 project, as like during Formula 1’s previous rules revamp, he played a leading role in forming the new F1 2026 ruleset.

“Regarding the relationship with FOM, yes, Pat did have a very important role,” said FIA single seater director Nikolas Tombazis on the work between Formula One Management and the FIA on these F1 2026 regulations.

“And we were closely working on things. And I wish him luck in his new endeavours.

“Our relationship with FOM has never been stronger, and we do discuss it very closely. So, of course, it is putting a bit more of a burden on us, the FIA, but I think that’s under control.”

