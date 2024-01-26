Key details of Charles Leclerc’s bumper new Ferrari contract – report

Charles Leclerc could earn €50 million in the final season of his new Ferrari contract, that’s if he doesn’t leave the team after the third year with a “performance” exit clause in place.

A key part of Ferrari’s championship quest since joining the team in 2019, the five-time Grand Prix winner put an end to speculation about the hold-up in his expected contract extension when it was announced on Thursday he’d re-signed with the team.

The press release, though, was short on details.

Performance clauses and a bumper salary for Charles Leclerc

Billed simply as being for “several more seasons to come”, Gazzetta dello Sport claims the deal is most likely a new five-year contract, one that would be worth as much as €50m for the driver in the last of those campaigns, 2029.

That, of course, is if he stays at the Maranello team for the full duration.

According to the Italian publication: “Leclerc’s stay in Maranello would be until 2029, regulated by exit clauses linked to performance after the third year of the contract, with wages destined to grow over the years.

“Thus Charles, assisted by manager Nicolas Todt, could go from his current earnings of 25 million euros to around double if he stays until the deadline when he would be 31 years old.”

The performance clauses are likely to work both ways with Leclerc free to walk away after the 2027 season if Ferrari fail to give him a car that can win a title while the team could drop the driver if he’s not performing.

For now, though, both parties believe a World title is on the cards.

“We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race,” said team boss Fred Vasseur.

“We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals.”

On his side, Leclerc says he has complete faith in the Scuderia.

“I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race,” he said.

“My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari.”

Ferrari will launch their new challenger on February 13, ahead of pre-season testing which begins on 21 February and runs for three days. The first race of the season will be the Bahrain Grand Prix on 2 March.

