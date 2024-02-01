13 key F1 dates in February you need to know as 2024 season looms large

With F1 2024 hoving into view with the first race in early March, here are the key dates for your diary for February.

After a long winter break, and the F1 teams spending the last few weeks cocooned away in their factories, it’s time to pull the covers from the new cars and get to testing ahead of the first race.

Here’s every date you need to mark down in your diaries for February, as every team gets their season underway.

All the key F1 dates for February 2024

February 2nd

Haas launch their new VF-24 livery.

February 5th

Williams hold their FW46 2024 season launch at an event in New York City – the event will also be live-streamed on their website.

Stake F1 Team (the former Alfa Romeo entry, run by Sauber Motorsport) will also show off their C44 from an event live in London. PlanetF1.com will be reporting live from the event throughout, so stay tuned!

Away from the launches, F1’s latest Commission Meeting takes place and we could hear about the confirmed format for the sprint races this season.

February 7th

Alpine will launch their brand-new A524 at a launch event that also includes their WEC Hypercar squad unveiling, with PlanetF1.com reporting live from the event.

February 8th

The former AlphaTauri team, now known as Visa Cash App RB, will reveal their new car (as yet unconfirmed with a name) at an event in Las Vegas on February 8th.

February 12th

The all-new Aston Martin AMR24 will be launched with a live event at their Silverstone technology campus.

February 13th

Ferrari launch their new SF-24 in Maranello on February 13th, an event which will also be streamed on their website and social media.

February 14th

Following on from their livery launch on January 16th, McLaren will show off their new MCL38 on Valentine’s Day!

Mercedes will also be unveiling their brand-new W15 at Silverstone, via a digital launch event broadcast which can be watched on the team’s social media channels.

February 15th

With Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes all launching over the previous two days, it’s the World Champion’s turn on February 15th. Celebrating their 20th season in F1, the RB20 will be launched to great fanfare at an event at the team’s technology campus in Milton Keynes.

PlanetF1.com will be on the ground throughout the day to report live from the Red Bull season launch.

February 21st

The first day of official pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain, with Wednesday’s running on track seeing the cars pounding around between 10am and 7pm local time.

February 22nd

Having hopefully got any lingering technical issues out of the way, the teams will be raring to go for the second day of pre-season testing at the Manama circuit – they’ll have from 10am to 7pm again.

February 23rd

Almost as quickly as it began, it’s the final day of pre-season testing for F1 2024! By now, the teams will have to be in pretty decent shape with their new cars as this is the last on-track running they’ll have before the first race gets started.

February 28th

With everyone having stuck around after the Bahrain test, Thursday marks the start of the first weekend – it’s time for media day at the Bahrain Grand Prix!

February 29th

The serious on-track action gets started on Friday, with the first and second practice sessions for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix, ahead of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

