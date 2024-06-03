Ready to change their front suspension to a more Red Bull-esque design, Ferrari’s 2025 car would be more in line with an Adrian Newey concept as the team reportedly looks to sign the design guru.

Ferrari are said to be leading the charge to sign the former Red Bull design legend Newey after the reigning World Champions announced last month that he would leave within the first quarter of 2025.

‘As Ferrari continues its efforts to lure Adrian Newey’

From secret meetings in an airport to visits to Maranello to a done deal, everything but confirmation has come. And for that waiting for the latter, well they may have to wait a lot longer as Newey’s manager Eddie Jordan says no decisions have been made.

But that doesn’t mean, at least according to Motorsport.com, that Ferrari aren’t hoping and even potentially preparing for the Briton’s arrival.

According to the publication, ‘sources have suggested that Ferrari’s designers have understood some key aspects that would deliver gains for the 2025 car and that may make a big difference in that tight fight with Red Bull and McLaren.

‘One area of interest is that, after years of doing its own thing, Ferrari could be poised for a switch to pull-rod front suspension – with an idea of getting ahead of the game on this aspect considering it would likely make the switch in 2026 anyway.

‘Red Bull and McLaren already have this configuration, with the design clearly having aerodynamic advantages in improving airflow around the front of the car and critically for the venturi tunnels underneath.”

It added that ‘Ferrari’s potential move towards a more Red Bull style of front suspension comes as the team continues its efforts to lure Adrian Newey on board to help provide input for its 2026 car, once he is released from his current contract at the start of next year.’

What’s next for Adrian Newey in F1?

For this year, though, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will have to rely on incremental gains with team boss Vasseur explaining to the media that huge changes aren’t possible under today’s budget cap.

Whether Ferrari opt for small incremental upgrades or, as they did at Imola, big changes will depend partially also on the calendar.

“With the cost cap imposed by the financial regulations, it’s necessary to find a balance. In fact, we bring updates when we have something significant to bring,” he said.

“It’s important to remember that there is a kind of convergence of performance, and consequently, the development rate is much lower than two years ago.

“This means that every time a team brings an upgrade, and I think it’s the same for us, the gain is smaller than two years ago. It also means that the gains found in the setup are increasingly important, which should not be underestimated.”

“It makes more sense to bring novelties in two or three races, and it also depends on the calendar sequence. When we have three Grand Prix without a week off, it is difficult to produce the necessary stock of spare parts. Then we must consider the Sprint weekends, and it’s not always easy to fine-tune the car with just one practice session.

“This means it’s not just about development and production of parts; you must consider many aspects, including the type of track where you bring the updates. Debuting with an upgrade in Monaco is quite risky, as is doing so in a sprint weekend.”

