Key Red Bull figure’s future up for ‘discussion’ in the coming weeks

With just about everyone except Christian Horner rumoured to be leaving Red Bull at the end of this season, Helmut Marko has revealed his future is up for “discussion” but that’s the norm after every year.

From Sergio Perez being demoted to AlphaTauri, dropped altogether, or retiring from Formula 1 to Max Verstappen joining either Ferrari or Mercedes to Ferrari putting an offer on the table for Adrian Newey, Red Bull’s key personnel have kept F1’s rumour mill spinning this season.

Even Marko has featured.

‘It’s common for people to discuss what’s going to happen in the future’

Amidst speculation of a fall-out and power play with team boss Horner, the motorsport advisor was said to be facing a crunch meeting to debate his future.

According to Brazilian publication Globo, sporting CEO Oliver Mintzlaff is said to be one of many Red Bull employees keen to move on Marko, along with Horner.

Marko laughed it off, telling OE24: “Contrary to many assumptions I have to disappoint the, as they say, doomsayers.

“There is no summit. I have a contract until the end of next year. When and how I stop, when it’s over, I decide and not, for example, Mr. Horner.”

Two months on and with a second successive championship double in the bag after a record-breaking campaign, all talk of disquiet within the Red Bull ranks has been silenced.

But that doesn’t mean Marko’s future with Red Bull isn’t up for discussion in the coming weeks.

“After the season there will be a general discussion about what I do,” he admitted to OE24.

“It’s common for people to discuss what’s going to happen in the future after a season, that’s how it’s always been.”

Marko, though, still has two years to run on his Red Bull contract with the 80-year-old hinting he could even continue after that.

“I have the strength to do that,” he said. “In Las Vegas (despite the late hours) I was in surprisingly good shape and better than most.”

Marko joined Red Bull in 2005 and was instrumental in the signing of Horner as the team principal as well as Verstappen, who has gone on to win three World titles and 54 Grands Prix with the team.

