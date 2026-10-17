Martin Brundle ticked speaking to Kim Kardashian off his grid walk bingo card, at last, at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Having been snubbed by the American reality star, and girlfriend of Lewis Hamilton, earlier this year, the pair enjoyed a friendly conversation on the pre-race grid at Marina Bay.

Martin Brundle and Kim Kardashian break the ice

It was back in Monaco where Brundle, the nine-time F1 podium finisher turned Sky F1 pundit, had an awkward encounter with Kardashian.

The Brit had approached the 45-year-old, introduced himself and asked how she was. She turned her head to look the other way.

Asking if she was enjoying F1 also failed to attract a response.

Brundle gave up as one of Kardashian’s umbrella-holding assistants shook his head towards him.

He gave it another go on the pre-Singapore Grand Prix grid and this time, a conversation followed.

Kardashian is dating Ferrari’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The exchange went as follows:

Brundle: “Hello, Kim. How are you?”

Kardashian: “Did I not know the rules? Did we get off on the wrong foot?”

Brundle: “No, it’s absolutely fine.

“Lovely to see you again at a Grand Prix. What do you think of our crazy world at Formula 1?”

Kardashian: “I think it’s amazing and fun and wild and something I’ve never seen before. It’s amazing.”

Brundle: “So much energy, isn’t it?

“And your man Lewis, he is in great form.”

Kardashian: “He is. I’m just praying for the best tonight.”

Brundle: “Did he seem confident. I think he’s driving so well.”

Kardashian: “Yes, very confident, and so am I. Just got to pray for the best.”

Brundle: “Alright, lovely to see you. Thank you.”

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It proved to be a challenging Singapore Grand Prix for Hamilton.

Ferrari split strategies in its attack on polesitter Max Verstappen. Joining him on the front row, Charles Leclerc matched the Dutchman’s soft tyres. Hamilton went for mediums.

However, the softs would emerge as the stronger compound, meaning Hamilton pitted first of the leading trio, despite being on what was regarded as the more durable rubber.

His evening worsened still when he missed the pit lane, Ferrari expecting him in for a second pit-stop when Lance Stroll’s stricken Aston Martin triggered a virtual safety car.

He stayed out until the end, that strategy his own call, but was overtaken by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, plus the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as he slipped and slid to the end on worn out tyres, eventually finishing sixth.

With the first F1 2026 triple-header complete, Hamilton will begin the next one, at the Circuit of The Americas for the United States Grand Prix, third in the Drivers’ standings, with Verstappen now only eight points behind in fourth.

P5 Leclerc has also reduced his deficit to Hamilton, down to 14 points.

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