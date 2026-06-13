Kimi Antonelli has been reprimanded following an FIA stewards’ investigation into ‘erratic driving’ during Free Practice 3 at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was investigated for ‘driving erratically’ at Turn 2 in the latter stages of the session as he attempted to navigate through slower traffic.

Kimi Antonelli reprimanded for ‘erratic driving’ during Barcelona GP practice

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Officials flagged the incident at the time before investigating after the final practice hour.

That resulted in the championship leader being found to have breached the FIA’s International Sporting Code.

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 12 (Kimi Antonelli) and team representatives of Mercedes and Aston Martin and reviewed video, telemetry and in car video evidence,” the stewards’ report notes.

“Car 12 was impacted by Car 18 when approaching turn 1. After passing Car 18 the driver of Car 12 applied the brakes in front of Car 18 and prevented the latter from passing.

“This is deemed driving in an erratic manner.

“The driver admitted during the hearing that he acted out of frustration and apologized for his action.”

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At the time, Antonelli voiced his displeasure over the situation as he found his way impeded by Lance Stroll.

“Oh my God. Stroll, as always,” he told his race engineer, Pete Bonnington, over the radio shortly after the incident.

The resulting reprimand is Antonelli’s first of the season and carries with it no additional penalty or punishment.

Ironically, Stroll was also flagged by officials with the Aston Martin driver caught speeding in the pit lane.

The Canadian was found to have travelled at 85.9km/h in the lane, for which the team was fined €600.

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