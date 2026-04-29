Kimi Antonelli heads to Miami aiming to hit the track “even stronger” than where he left off in Japan prior to F1’s five-week break.

Antonelli won both the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix, with the youngster insisting he feels stronger than ever despite the weight of expectation now upon him as the championship leader.

Antonelli targets stronger F1 return in Miami amid rising expectation

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust.

Antonelli became F1’s youngest-ever championship leader in China as he claimed his first Grand Prix win, backing that up two weeks later in Japan.

That momentum was interrupted by the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, which left an extended break in the F1 schedule.

“The goal, already from Miami, is to be back from where we left in Japan, or even be back even stronger from where we left,” Antonelli said.

Miami proved a strong event for the Mercedes driver last year as he secured his Sprint pole, though fell back in wet conditions to finish seventh following an early clash with Oscar Piastri.

A year on, and the 19-year-old finds himself in a stronger position, not only in terms of his competitive position on track, but in how he manages himself over a race weekend.

“Overall, I feel stronger. I feel more in control of the situation,” he said.

“Having done all the tracks last year, definitely it’s helping this year so far.

“Also, having done the race weekend also helps because I know better what to expect.

“I know better how to move around, how to manage myself during the weekend.

“Definitely, the experience of last year is playing a massive role into this year so far.

“I just feel more relaxed, more confident, and as I said before, more in control of the situation.”

Success in the early stages of the season, just Antonelli’s second in F1, has transformed the teenager into a somewhat unexpected championship contender.

It’s also seen the Italian’s popularity skyrocket, especially in his homeland.

“I don’t feel more pressure,” Antonelli insisted.

“I know expectation from people are higher now because obviously I’m coming off from two wins, and from a strong start of the season.

“But at the end of the day, I keep my focus on the process, on what I have to do.

“I don’t really want to put too much emphasis on expectation or final result.

“I’m just trying to keep myself grounded and just trying to focus on the ultimate goal and how to get there.”

With a run of success ahead of the April break, the interruption in the calendar was ill-timed for Antonelli.

He’s kept himself busy, however, taking part in a Pirelli tyre test and also spending time behind the wheel of a GT car.

“I’ve been trying to stay active during this break,” he said.

“It was good to have a bit of time to reflect on the first three races.

“It was a good time to reflect on why the weekends went well, what I did well, and where I could have done a little bit better.”

F1 2026 Mercedes team-mate battle:

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Part of the time away has also been spent recharging his energy stores ahead of another 19 races this season.

But, after five weeks off, Antonelli is itching to get going once again.

“It’s going to be important as well on the physical side to make the best out of this break, to recharge the batteries,” he said.

“Also to get stronger in the physical side in order to be able to maintain a really good physical level as well during the whole season.

“Obviously starts to feel very long, and I really miss racing, but I’ve been trying to make the best out of it, and actually it’s been on one side, really useful.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: George Russell warned to strike back at Kimi Antonelli in Miami duel