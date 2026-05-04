Kimi Antonelli created a new piece of history by winning the Miami Grand Prix, in becoming the first driver ever to convert all three of his first career pole positions into wins.

His win in Miami was arguably the most complete of the trio so far, and having opened up a 20-point lead at this very early stage, the odds (on paper, at least), are beginning to swing in his favour.

Vote: Is Kimi Antonelli the new F1 2026 title favourite?

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George Russell went into the season as the heavy title favourite, with Mercedes leading the early pecking order and having comfortably beaten Antonelli in both points and their head-to-head records in 2025.

After Russell’s victory in Australia, though, the tides have appeared to turn in Antonelli’s favour at this stage of the season.

Russell will count himself unlucky after an issue in qualifying in China prevented a proper tilt at pole, while an ill-timed Safety Car at Suzuka put paid to both his and Oscar Piastri’s chances of victory.

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However, Antonelli’s recovery from a poor start in Miami, coupled with Russell not quite being on his teammate’s pace all weekend, gave the Italian the chance to hold off the charge of Lando Norris in claiming a third consecutive victory.

Now, we’re asking you if the past few races have placed the teenager as the potential title favourite in your mind.

Of course, there are some big caveats here. There is still a big majority of the season left to go, McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull are all looking to force themselves into the picture, and Russell will of course be doing all he can to overcome his deficit in the coming races.

The two Mercedes teammates still top the standings at this point, so our question to you is whether you think Antonelli has made himself title favourite at this stage.

Please let us know what you think in the comments, and you could be featured in the next instalment of the PlanetF1.com Postbox.

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