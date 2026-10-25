Kimi Antonelli is a very talented young man who, pre-United States Grand Prix, was not even thinking about the world championship at all.

That is the claim which he apparently made to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff in Austin as the Italian did everything he could to secure the title this weekend, but those celebrations are on hold until Mexico.

Kimi Antonelli did not have championship glory on the mind

The 20-year-old headed for Austin knowing that this would represent his first shot at becoming F1 2026 world champion.

The odds were not exactly in his favour to seal the deal at COTA, but he very nearly did anyway.

Antonelli had to win the race regardless. He did that in comfortable and assured fashion, despite the pressure of what was at stake. Fourth for Lewis Hamilton and eighth for George Russell proved just enough to keep their respective title hopes (mathematically) alive.

Poised to usurp Sebastian Vettel as the sport’s youngest ever world champion, it would be completely normal for him to have title thoughts racing around in the mind. That, apparently, was not the case at all pre-race.

After the chequered flag, it was put to Mercedes team principal Wolff that he must be proud of Antonelli’s performance in Austin.

“Yeah. What a boy,” Wolff to Sky Sports.

“I was just saying before, I got a question about whether he was nervous before the race, and I said, oh, he just sneaked into my office before getting ready and said, ‘I’m going to enjoy this ride now, and it’s weird, I’m not thinking about the championship at all. Isn’t that good? Isn’t that funny?’

“So he’s on a discovery mission there also in terms of what’s happening to him emotionally, and then he just delivered from the beginning to the end. It was exceptional at any time.”

On two stop strategies, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looked to reel in the Italian who opted for a one-stop race.

He was not to be caught.

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“Strategy has really done a good job today,” Wolff beamed. “We discussed it that Max could undercut us, and we stayed firm with the decision, saying the one-stop looks like the faster strategy.

“[Lando] Norris had the hard and looked very good, so we stayed solid. And at the end, it came out pretty much what happened.

“In theory, it was eight seconds quicker, and at the end, it was a little bit more.

“We absolutely trusted the information. We didn’t want to react because the others did, which in the moment, it’s a scary call, but stick to the data, trust your data.”

P9 in Mexico will be enough for Antonelli to become world champion.

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