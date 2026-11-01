Kimi Antonelli has won the 2026 Formula 1 world championship after taking victory in the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The 20-year-old Italian finished third in Mexico, enough to wrap up the title in a race won by Max Verstappen with Lewis Hamilton in second.

Kimi Antonelli offers immediate reaction to F1 2026 championship win

Informed of this title success over race radio, Antonelli expressed his jubilation.

Peter Bonnington: Get in there Kimi, champion of the world!

Peter Bonnington: This is a pretty special day, records being broken all over the place.

Kimi Antonelli: [screams, cries]

Kimi Antonelli: We did it! Thank you so much.

Peter Bonnington: Beautiful work, Kimi. It’s a real pleasure being part of the journey with you, mate. But yeah, it’s just the first chapter. So, champ, you’re going to be pulling up in the stadium section; there will be a board there with your new title.

Toto Wolff: Kimi we did it, world champion, we did it.

Interviewed by Nico Rosberg in parc ferme immediately after climbing from the car, the sport’s youngest-ever world champion added:

“We did it! We did it, and you know, without them, me, I wouldn’t be here without Mercedes, without my family. So I’m very grateful for this moment, and it’s one that will live forever, and I just I’m speechless. I’m trying to process what has just happened.

“It’s been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max and Lewis is is truly incredible. And yeah, looking forward to some more battles in the future.

“This weekend, I did feel a bit more tense, but yeah, I’m just so happy and happy that we we got it done, and then we can now we can enjoy the rest of the season.”

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