Kimi Antonelli makes honest George Russell concession over F1 title win

Kimi Antonelli has acknowledged that Mercedes teammate George Russell has suffered a “little bit more” bad luck than he has in 2026.

Antonelli secured his maiden Drivers’ title with third place in Mexico last weekend, becoming Formula 1’s youngest ever champion in the process at 20 years and 68 days.

Kimi Antonelli acknowledges George Russell misfortune

The Italian’s crowning, with four rounds still to go, has gone against the overriding pre-season expectation that Russell would be the driver to beat, given the pace advantage he had over Antonelli in 2025 and the considerable gap in experience between the duo.

Russell delivered upon that assumption when he clinched the opener in Australia, but Antonelli then won the next five races to seize a points lead that he’s not relinquished.

Antonelli has since gone on to rack up nine victories to date across his title-winning campaign, compared to Russell’s three, leaving the two a substantial 130 points apart.

But while it is undeniable that Antonelli has held the upper hand in 2026, Russell’s season has been littered with misfortune that has exaggerated the points margin.

Russell was made to rue an issue compromising his run in qualifying at the second round in China, while repeated deployment problems with his battery pack, which appeared to rear their head again in Mexico as he dropped from second to fifth on the opening lap, also blighted the Briton’s strive to curb his teammate’s momentum.

Antonelli admitted that Russell has borne the brunt of Mercedes’ technical troubles, although he was quick to caveat that he also lost a probable win at Silverstone and a guaranteed second, ahead of his teammate, in Barcelona to matters outside his control.

“About George, yeah, I mean, definitely I think he has had bad luck at some point in the season,” he recognised. “I think he has had a little bit more than me, being honest.

“I’ve also had my moments in Silverstone and Barcelona. Also, after Silverstone, we had to trash our new PU because it had a problem in it, and we had to take an earlier penalty, which was in Monza. Definitely, we’ve had our bad moments.”

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Antonelli has backed Russell to pose a renewed threat to his bid to retain the title in 2027 amid his teammate’s vow to overcome his most challenging campaign in racing.

“Still, I think he will definitely come back,” Antonelli predicted. “He’s super quick. He has shown this season that when he’s on it, it’s very hard to beat.

“So it’s just about, on my side, keeping focused on myself, keep trying to raise the bar, keep improving, keep developing, because I think it’s not going to be only a matter of George at the end of this season, but I think also for next season, Red Bull, especially with Max [Verstappen, who has won three of the last five races], Ferrari and McLaren, eventually, we’re all going to be up there, and it’s going to be a tight fight.

“So, it’s going to be important to be on top of the game, not only against my teammate but against all the others.”

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