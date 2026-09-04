The FIA has confirmed that Mercedes has fitted Kimi Antonelli’s W17 with several new engine components at the Italian Grand Prix, three of which exceeded his penalty-free allocation for the season.

The Italian’s power unit has a new internal combustion engine, battery and control electronics and, as all three parts were outside of his allocation for the season, he will line up at the very back of the grid at Monza.

Kimi Antonelli takes Italian Grand Prix engine penalty

Mercedes revealed ahead of the summer break that championship leader Antonelli would soon need to take an engine penalty.

“We need to decide when that is,” team principal Toto Wolff told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Budapest, adding: “There could be one that can be very special for Kimi, but on paper, [it] looks like it’s a good place to take an engine penalty.

“So need to speak about whether we want to take an engine penalty in Monza.”

The Austrian confirmed that decision in the build-up to the Italian Grand Prix when he revealed that “Kimi will take a power unit penalty and start from the back of the grid”.

While he acknowledged that it was “disappointing” for Antonelli and his fans, he explained that “when you make decisions that benefit the championship campaign, sometimes you pay a short-term price.”

It is a price with the FIA’s submission listing the drivers who have taken new engine parts.

Antonelli’s W17 has been fitted with a fifth internal combustion engine, exceeding the limit that is set at four, while he’s also moved onto his fourth battery and his fourth control electronics. Those two parts are limited to three before a penalty is incurred.

Antonelli, despite facing the disappointment of not being on pole position – and potentially not winning at home, has taken the hit on the chin.

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“I´d very much rather fight for pole and start at the front,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media at Monza.

“In some ways, I feel like it makes me a bit more relaxed going into the weekend. And I think also that´s why I´m going to be able to enjoy more the driving and the weekend itself.

“Of course, the goal is always the same, and we´re going to try to maximize the result … but definitely I feel very free mentally going into this weekend.

“I’m actually very excited, very much looking forward to it, but with no real pressure.”

Antonelli leads the championship ahead of his teammate George Russell and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton by 59 points, with defending champion Lando Norris 24 points further back.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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